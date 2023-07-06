Exira-EHK 4, Audubon 2: The Wheelers drew first blood and stayed in the game all contest, but the Spartans’ experience and patience paid off in the end as they advanced to the Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal with a 4-2 win Wednesday night at Lloyd Patterson Park in Kimballton.
In the top of the first, Jordan Porsch reached on a walk and got home on a two-out RBI single by Kylee Hartl to make it 1-0 Wheelers. But the Spartans answered back in the bottom half of the first inning when Quinn Grubbs reached on an error, and eventually was singled home by fellow senior Shay Burmeister.
The score remained 1-1 until the bottom of the third, when Exira-EHK posted a pair of sacrifices, including a bunt by Riley MIller and a fly to center by Hannah Nelson.
That gave the Spartans the lead to stay, but the Wheelers didn’t go away. Michelle Brooks got a base hit and eventually scored on Jordan Porsch’s two-out RBI single to make it 3-2. But Miller, the Spartans’ ace, got Kali Irlmeier to strike out to end the inning, and the Wheelers had just one baserunner the rest of the way.
Miller finished with nine strikeouts, two of them looking, and gave up four hits on the night. Burmeister was 2-for-2 with a walk to lead the Spartans’ offense.
For Audubon, which finished 16-9, Alexis Obermeier pitched the six-hitter, sitting down three via strikeout. Exira-EHK improved to 21-3 and will host Woodbine, a 2-0 winner over Riverside, on Friday at Lloyd Patterson Park.
Griswold 12, East Mills 0: The Tigers did all their scoring in the third inning, taking advantage of five straight walks to start the fateful third and four straight hits to end this Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal early.
The Tigers did have a couple of baserunners earlier in the contest, but were unable to move them over. That ended in the third, when they got six of their seven hits, with Makenna Askeland’s single to left field bringing home the two game-ending runs.
Abby Gohlinghorst was 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBI, while Karly Millikan pitched the one-hit shutout for the Tigers.
The Fremont-Mills vs. Essex game was still in progress at press time Wednedsay, as Griswold was set to host the winner Friday night. The other semifinal will be Wayne vs. Lamoni.
Woodbine 2, Riverside 0: A year after winning just six games, the Lady Dawgs increased their win total by 2-1/2 times this summer, finishing a nifty 15-11 after an Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinal loss Wednesday night in Woodbine.
Van Meter 10, ACGC 0: The Iowa Class 2A second-ranked Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back in ending the Chargers’ season Wednesday night in Van Meter.
The Chargers ended the season with a 7-20 record.