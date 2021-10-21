ATLANTIC – There wasn’t a whole lot of post-game talking time for Atlantic after their 40-12 win over Saydel last Friday night.
Because of concerns over what might happen after the game, the Trojans were herded back to the locker room after the traditional post-game handshake, and quickly thereafter loaded onto the buses for the trip home.
For Atlantic’s part, the players and fans showed respect and rose above the situation. And that was a point driven home on social media by coach Joe Brummer as well as several parents: This program teaches character, rising above disappointments and showing good sportsmanship even if things don’t go your way.
“Very proud the way the kids handled themselves on the field and off the field,” said Brummer, echoing his thoughts posted Saturday on Twitter. “They did a great job of holding their head up high and being men of character and not reacting to the stuff that was going on on the field.
“It was our decision as a staff, mainly mine, to have the kids go straight to the locker room. We didn’t want anything extra happening and we talked as a team (in the locker room) afterwards.”
Indeed, it’s been a difficult season for the Eagles, who had three players ejected from the game due to unsportsmanlike conduct, and those players will not be available for their game Friday against ADM, a team that’s clinched a playoff berth. Earlier in the year, their head coach was placed on leave.
As for the Trojans, it was two in a row for the black and gold after three tough losses in a row, and their improvement from those losses continued to show in the win over Saydel.
“We had our ups and downs. We didn’t run the ball very well as they put a five-man front up there and we struggled with that and their middle linebacker (Trevor Lause) did a great job at tackle,” said Brummer, showing praise for his character. “He was very respectful and nice during and after the game and he played a nice game, made it difficult for us to run the ball.”
On the flip side, Trojan quarterback Caden Andersen continued to improve in the passing game, finding six different receivers for a collective 18 completions. Four of them had anywhere from 32 to 62 receiving yards, with Dayton Templeton tops with 68 yards. Jayden Proehl had the lone touchdown catch, as it turned out.
Andersen finished with 232 passing yards on 18-of-26 passing with no interceptions, easily his best performance so far this season.
“It was good to see them sharing the wealth and sharing the love,” said Brummer of the aspect of the offense that’s been more consistent this year. “Our wide receivers are getting open and finding the holes, no matter which wide receiver we’ve had.”
Also of note: Lane Nelson was good on a pair of field goals, including a 32-yarder that helped put the Trojans up 20-0 at halftime.
ON TO CRESTON
With Atlantic eliminated from the post-season, there’s still a great chance for the Trojans to end the season on a high note as they enter their Week 9 game at home vs. Creston in this Class 3A District 6 game.
For starters, the Panthers are one of the Trojans’ longest-running rivals, which alone makes it a marquee game. The Trojans will, with a win, finish their fifth season in a row with at least four wins, which after a 1-3 start in the non-district part of their schedule – the Trojans only scored in one of those games – would put the icing on the cake.
But then look at the Ratings Percentage Index standings and see that Creston is ranked 15th, and third in District 6. Long story short, the Panthers need to win to get into the playoffs ... meaning, the Trojans will be going in looking to play spoiler.
“They’re in as of now, but I’d say spoiler is a good way of putting it,” said Brummer. “Being the three seed in the district is something you can be proud of, especially with a district this tough. Going in with the same district record as Creston (2-2) means a lot and I think it will separate a lot of the 3 vs. 4 to be on the top half vs. the bottom half.
“They’ve been talking and saying they win and they’re in. They don’t want to leave the fate up in someone else’s hands and that comes with winning the game.”
So what will it take to get the win over Creston?
For starters, a strong five-man front performance. They front line of the guys that do the grunt work – lone senior Hunter Weppler, plus Cohen Bruce, Brenden Casey, Tristan Dorscher, Nathan Kaiser, Miles Mundorf and Cole Park – have started to gel the past two weeks, and their experience this season should help pay dividends for the 2022 season.
The Panthers tend to lean on running the ball, with two outstanding backs, both named Hayes: Briley (700 yards, 12 TDs) and Brennan (604 yards, three TDs).
Quarterback Kyle Strider is 51-for-101 passing for 848 yards, including eight touchdowns. Brandon Briely is the top receiving target with 10 catches for 269 yards and two scores, followed by Kayleb Howard’s 165 yards and three touchdown catches.
Austin Evans leas the defense with 33.5 tackles, including a pair of quartervack sacks. Derek Paup has three sacks among his six tackles for losses, and the defense has produced 23 turnovers, with Cael Turner recording four picks.
Friday’s game marks the final time nine seniors take the field: Keith Archibald, Ayden Brown, Garrett McLaren, Gannon O’Hara, Lane Nelson, Seth Roenfeld, Ethan Sturm, Dayton Templeton and Hunter Weppler.
“We’ll be missing the seniors, but we’re gaining a lot of experience and getting it done with our juniors and sophomores,” said Brummer.