090622-nt-dnrpheasants.jpg

Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Young pheasants fly from the gravel road edge to the safety of standing corn. The Iowa DNR’s recently completed annual pheasant survey predicts a similar population as in 2021, which is good news for hunters.

 Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Iowa’s 2022 pheasant season is expected to be another good one when more than 60,000 plus blaze orange clad hunters take to the fields this Saturday.

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos