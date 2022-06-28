The Atlantic baseball team drew the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 tournament.
That means a Friday night, July 8, date with Glenwood, a team the Trojans split with earlier this season.
In the Hawkeye Ten Conference double-dip on June 20, Atlantic used a late pickle play to scratch out a 3-1 win over Glenwood, with Easton O'Brien and Garrett McLaren picking up the winning and insurance runs in the sixth inning. The Rams came back in the nightcap, with staff ace Kayden Anderson firing a perfect game in a 12-0 five-inning victory.
The Trojans-Rams winner advances to the substate semifinal Monday, July 11, at Harlan, against either the second-seeded Cyclones or No. 7 Carroll.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central is the top seed and will take on Clarke in its substate opener. Creston and Denison-Schleswig face each other in the 4-5 game, its winner facing either the Titans or Indians.
Lewis Central will host the substate final.
Other Class 3A substate top seeds are MOC-Floyd Valley, Webster City, Western Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert, Davenport Assumption, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Grinnell.