CROSS COUNTRY
Clarinda Invitational: Ava Rush pulled out her biggest margin of victory yet this season.
The Atlantic senior turned in a winning time of 20:03.82 to win the Clarinda Cardinal Invitational Tuesday night, beating Clarinda's Mayson hartley by 28 seconds.
The Trojan girls won the meet, placing four runners in the top 10. Claire Pellett (22:05) was fourth, while Belle Berg (22:51) came in fifth and Katrina Williams (24:19) was 10th. Marian Huffman was the fifth scorer, in at 25:04 to place 14th.
Rounding out the Trojan top seven were Faith Altman (18th) and Hailey Huffman (20th).
The Trojans won with 34 points, 10 ahead of the host Cardinals.
Riverside was fourth with 113 points, with Bailey Richardson coming in a team-best 12th at 24:53. Also in the scoring: Becca Cody (23rd, 27:03), Lydia Erickson (27:19), Breken Pierce (28:52) and Danika Feigenbutz (29th, 29:51).
On the boys side, six points separated first from third, and it was Atlantic who came in third with 70 points, five back of Riverside and six behind meet champion Clarinda, the hosts.
No times were posted in the official results, but Atlantic was led by a 10th-place finish from Alex Sonntag. Tyrell Williams was 12th, Bennett Whetstone 14th, Mason McFadden 18th, Devon Fields 21st and Talon Lajunes 22nd to round out the scoring. Brock Henderson and Rickie Fields were 27th and 28th to round out the top seven.
Riverside's top 10 representative was Mason McCready, eighth overall. The Bulldogs also had four others in the top 20: Brody Henderson (11th), Dawson Henderson (14th), Eric Duhachek (17th) and Teegan Schechinger (19th). Caleb Stevens (35th) and Dalton Smith (51st) were also in the top seven for the Bulldogs.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis Central Triangular: Atlantic picked up its first Hawkeye Ten Conference victory of the season, winning a five-set thriller over Creston Tuesday night in Council Bluffs, 19-25, 25-14, 25-18, 18-25, 15-13.
The Trojans dropped its other match of the night to the host Titans of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 25-21, 25-11, 25-14.
No statistics were posted on either match as of Wednesday morning. The Trojans are off until Tuesday, Sept. 13, when they travel to Glenwood to take on the Rams and Clarinda.
Griswold Triangular: The Tigers split a Corner Conference triangular Tuesday night at home, beating Hamburg (25-3, 25-4, 25-8) and falling to East Mills in four sets (25-18, 26-28, 25-21, 25-10).
In the Hamburg match, Makenna Askeland had 10 kills, while Marissa Askeland had seven aces, five kills and five digs, while Carolina Arcia had 21 assists. Makenna Askeland also was busy against East Mills, with 11 kills, 18 digs and three block assists. Arcia also filled the stat sheet with 28 assists, three ace serves, two kills, 11 digs and a block assist.
Riverside 3, Logan-Magnolia 0: It was all Lady Dawgs in a three-set sweep of the Panthers Tuesday night.
Alya Richardson had 20 assists, two ace serves and eight digs, while Veronica Andrusyshyn had eight kills and nine digs. Madison Baldwin had 17 digs, while Mack Olmstead-Mitchell contributed seven kills.
Audubon Triangular: The Wheelers followed up a 3-3 weekend at the South Central Calhoun Invitational with a sweep of non-conference opponents Glidden-Ralston (25-18, 25-16) and Madrid (25-19, 25-19).
Against Glidden-Ralston, Mattie Nielsen had four kills and Harlow Miller three of the team's 13 kills in the match, while Addie Hocker had 11 assists. Kylee Hartl had six digs.
In the Madrid match, Hocker had 11 assists and two kills, while Nielsen and Miller each had six of the team's 15 kills. Miller added three blocks while Hartl had four digs.