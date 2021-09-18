MARSHALLTOWN – After a month of practice, Atlantic's girls' swimming team began competition for the 2021 season, and it was worth the wait for Lexi Reynolds.
The Trojan junior clipped Carroll's Ellie Beagle in less than a second to post the winning time of 5:42.04 in the 500-yard freestyle for her first win of the year. Reynolds also had a time of 2:06.16 in the 200 yard freestyle to take second.
Reynolds had a six-second lead going into the final lap of the 500, and held off Beagle to get the win.
The Trojans finished eighth at the meet, with Ava Bruckner finishing 10th in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:02.19, and 11th in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.13. Paige Daly was 13th in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:51.60. The 200-yard freestyle relay was seventh at 1:58.29; Paige Daly was 13th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:20.76, while Kaedance Daly was 12th in the breaststroke in 1:25.54.
The 400-yard freestyle relay – Bruckner, Reynolds and the Daly sisters – finished the day with a time of 4:23.18, good for seventh.
The Trojans will host Council Bluffs Lewis Central in a dual meet today at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA.