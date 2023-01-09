BOYS WRESTLING
Crusader Invitational: CAM placed sixth in the eight-team field at the Crusdaer Invitational, hosted by Coon Rapids-Bayard, on Saturday.
Brian South picked up a milestone win at the meet, winning his 100th career match during the day. The Cougar 160-pound senior won all five of his matches, including a 12-10 sudden-victory win over West Central Valley's Braiden Beane. His other four matches were by won by pin, including two in the first period.
Owen Hoover was the other champion for CAM, winning the 170-pound championship. He won three matches by pin, plus another by tech fall, with his fifth win a 4-3 decision over WCV's Kaedon Lindsay.
Hoover is 21-6 on the season, while South is 19-4.
Tristan Becker (126) placed third for CAM, while Kegan Croghan (132), Brayden Chester (138) and Gunner Namanny (195) all came in fourth.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Logan-Magnolia Girls Invitational: The SWAT Valkyries took second at the Logan-Magnolia meet, on the strength of two championships in the gold bracket.
Grace Britten improved to 25-0 by sweeping the 170-pound class while Haley Armstrong is 17-1 and won the 235-pound class. Britten won all three of her matches by pinfall, while Armstrong had two pins and a 5-1 decision victory.
Jazz Christensen was runner-up in the 100-pound gold class, getting three pins on the day, while Lilliana Tafoya was second in the 135-pound silver class, picking up a pair of pinfall wins.
Placing third were Paige Baier and Ellen Gerlock, while Mia South was fifth, Rio Johnson sixth, Quincy Sorensen seventh and Lily Johnson eighth.
AHSTW's Bella Canada is now 12-2 on the year after earning second place at the 235 pound gold class, losing only to Armstrong. Audubon had a pair of top-four finishers, including Stefi Beisswenger's third place and Kori Sybesma's fourth.