Brian South.jpg

CAM senior Brian South picked up his 100th career win as he won the 160-pound championship at the Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusader Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7, at Coon Rapids. South won four matches to claim the title, including a 12-10 sudden-victory win over West Central Valley's Braiden Beanie.

 Cheri Chester/for the NT

BOYS WRESTLING

To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos