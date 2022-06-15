Atlantic softball sweeps by St. Albert: Ava Rush went 3-for-4, hitting one short of the cycle, and drove in four runs as she paced Atlantic to a dominating 11-0 win over Council Bluffs St. Albert in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Jada Jensen had a single and a double and drove in two runs, while Ava Bruckner went 2-for-3 with a double and single with two RBIs. Zoey Kirchhoff limited the Saintes to two hits while striking out 12.
The nightcap saw the Falcons win 6-5, in a game shortened by lightning after the fifth inning. Lila Widerstein hit a triple. Riley Wood had six strikeouts in picking up the win.
The Trojans host Denison-Schleswig on Thursday.
Trojans score two, but fall to Falcons: The Jackson McLaren-scoring-Tanner O'Brien connection scored the two runs for the Trojans in their 9-2 loss Tuesday night to Council Bluffs St. Albert.
The Falcons got out to a quick 6-0 lead, all on hits, before starter Lane Nelson settled down and kept them off the scoreboard until the sixth inning. In between, the Trojan offense showed it can compete, with McLaren RBI'ing in O'Brien off a single for the first time in the top of the second.
O'Brien scored his second run in the top of the seventh off McLaren's sacrifice fly, after the Falcons awoke again and put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Trojans play Missouri Valley tonight, and host Denison-Schleswig on Thursday.