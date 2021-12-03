GRISWOLD – It’ll be a rare matinee game for Griswold’s basketball teams today.
The Tigers will be hosting Council Bluffs Heartland Christian in a 1 p.m. doubleheader that the entire student body will be attending.
Activities director Troy Niklaus said the idea was the administration’s.
“We’re trying to get help school culture,” he said. “Some students don’t get to see a game every year and this will give our elementary and high school kids a chance to see a ballgame. Hopefully an elementary kid or high school kid enjoys the game and they’ll bring a parent back, and we’ll get our attendance back up at games.”
The school will be giving students blue T-shirts to show Tiger pride. The game will be live-streamed.
There will be no admission and the public is being invited, and Nicklaus hopes that Heartland Christian will bring a pep bus to allow their fans to attend.