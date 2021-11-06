WAUKEE – The 200-yard freestyle.
That's the race in which Atlantic junior Lexi Reynolds has tentatively qualified for the upcoming Iowa state girls' swimming meet.
Her time of 2:00.48, recorded at the state qualifying meet Saturday in Waukee, placed her 25th among the 32-swimmer field for the state meet, slated for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13, at the Marshalltown Family YMCA.
This is the second year Reynolds was a state qualifier in the 200 freestyle. A year ago, she finished 27th with a time of 2:01.63.
The season wrapped up for other Trojan competitors at the state qualifying meet. Other results were not immediately available Saturday evening.