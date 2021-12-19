GREENFIELD – It was a split night for Atlantic on the hardwood at Nodaway Valley Saturday.
The opening game, featuring the girls, saw the Wolverines, Iowa Class 2A's 10th-ranked team, take advantage of 37 Trojan turnovers to hand their opponents a 68-42 loss.
The Trojans stayed in the game most of the first half, using a late 5-0 first-quarter run, including a buzzer-beating three-point shot by Malena Woodward, to keep coach Dan Vargason's team within reach, at 18-12. The Trojans were still within seven, at 21-14, with six minutes left in the first half before Madison Fry and Lindsey Davis got hot for the Wolverines, helping build a 15-point lead and the Trojans would never get any closer.
Maddax DeVault ended with 27 points while Davis had 14 for the Wolverines.
Woodward had her career-best game with 12 points for the Trojans (1-8), fronted only by Paytn Harter's team-high 19.
The boys' game was a matchup between two former Atlantic assistant coaches, both in their first years at the helm of their respective programs.
When the dust cleared – and with former Atlantic head coach Jeff Ebling watching – it was new Trojan head man Derek Hall who got the win over his former fellow assistant, Jeremy Blake, in a hard-fought 71-54 win.
Blake had his team ready to make a second-half comeback, cutting what had been a 40-19 halftime lead to as little as six, at 56-50, with a huge run that saw the Trojans unable to complete multiple easy shots.
Just then, the Trojans stepped up the defensive pressure, and it was Dayton Templeton and Colton Rasmussen who led the charge. A Rasmussen three-pointer made it 59-50, followed by a layup by Templeton, two straight buckets by Rasmussen (the second a huge slam dunk) and an inside shot by Garrett McLaren finished off an 11-0 run and effectively put the game away.
For Atlantic (2-5), three were in double figures: Rasmussen with 16, Templeton with 15 and Ethan Sturm with 12. Boston DeVault led the Wolverines with 16 points.
The Trojans are in action Tuesday at Shenandoah for a boy-girl doubleheader.