GLENWOOD – Devon Fields emerged from being one of the top seven earlier for the Atlantic cross country team this season to being the front runner.
Wednesday afternoon at the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet at Glenwood Lake Park, he used his recent 20th-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet as a springboard, turning it into a trip to Fort Dodge and next week’s state cross country meet.
“During the first mile, my goal was to keep up with Sonny (Alex Sonntag) and Christian (Thompson), and after the second mile I felt pretty good so I tried to go around them, and make it my race,” he said. “I asked coach (Dan Vargason) what place I was and he said 18th, and I knew I was close to the 15th spot, so I could get up there.”
The Trojan sophomore pushed himself and passed four runners in the final 500 meters and, with a time of 16:59.56 had a state meet spot well in hand.
“I just had a lot of confidence in myself lately, having that mental positivity and telling myself that I’ve got this,” he said. “I think I’m capable of a lot more. My stamina ... now that I believe I can get varsity and get to state, I have that confidence. I can do it again.”
Fields was the lone boys state qualifier, but he’ll be joined on the trip to Fort Dodge by three girls: Ava Rush, Claire Pellett and Belle Berg.
For Rush and Pellett, third and sixth, respectively in the girls’ SQM meet, it’s their second trip in a row. Berg, a junior along with Pellett, will be making her first trip.
All three girls were solidly in the top 15 throughout, with Rush finishing in 19:18.11, Pellett in 19:27.10 and Berg in 20:12.42 for their state qualifying times.
“It’s really exciting coming into today, and we were really prepared and excited to get back onto Glenwood’s course because we all really love it,” said Rush. “And the weather was beautiful so that was another plus.”
Berg admitted she wasn’t feeling the best of health over the weekend, and spent time trying to get healthy. “But today I showed up ... and I just had to keep going.”
“It was a little rough today but still a good time. Everyone got out really fast today,” said Pellett. “We’re just going up there to have some fun, and I’m hoping to improve on last year’s.”
The Trojan girls’ fell just short of realizing a team dream, falling short by just four points to Harlan for the third and final spot from the Glenwood SQM. ADM was the team champion while Glenwood was second. All four teams were ranked in the top 10 by the Iowa Track Coaches Association to end the season. The Trojans have six of their top seven runners back; only Rush graduates.
Atlantic’s boys finished seventh and, with no seniors on the team, will return everyone. Glenwood, Council Bluffs Lewis Central and ADM are the three team qualifiers.
The state meet for Class 3A, along with Class 4A, is Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.