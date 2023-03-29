ACGC
Ava Campbell is the big name back for the Charger girls, which move to Class 1A after several years in Class 2A.
A state qualifier as a freshman and a top-15 finisher at the state cross country meet this past fall, Campbell, now a sophomore, qualified in both the 1500- and 3000-meter runs and will be counted on to lead the distance corps this spring.
But there were only a couple of seniors who contributed last year, so the potential for some big years. That could really hold true in the middle- and longer-distance races, with Hayden Coffman, Katelyn Schafer, Kiersten Knobbe and Adalyn Benson backing up Campbell. Saige O'Brien and Sophie Dorsey are leading the sprints and hurdles, while Audrey Franzen is probably the top athlete in the throwing events.
AHSTW
Coach Traye Pelzer and his Lady Nikes will be looking for improvement from an eighth-place finish at last year’s Western Iowa Conference meet.
Rylie Knop is a previous state cross country qualifier and will probably headline the distance events, as the junior returns a fifth-place WIC finish in the 3000-meter run. Two others had top-eight finishes at the conference meet: Loralei Wahling, third in the 100, and Brooklyn Buck, seventh in the 400-meter dash.
Exira-EHK
Just six girls are out for coach Cory Bartz and the Spartan girls’ track team, but they’ll be able to cover a wide variety of events as they seek to qualify events for state.
Ella Petersen is the lone senior, and will likely do middle-distance races and also the high jump. Junior Gemini Goodwin will probably be in the sprint events, including the 100, 200 and 400. Sophomores Gracie Bartz, Harlee Fahn and Ruby VanderWal could be in a variety of events, with Bartz some middle distance, Fahn throwing and VanderWal middle- and long-distance.
Rounding out the roster is Jaelynn Petersen, who’ll do some hurdling and middle-distance races.
Riverside
The Lady Dawgs placed just third in the Western Iowa Conference meet last spring, but bigger things were ahead for coach Jared Hoffman’s team, namely a third-place finish at the Iowa Class 1A state meet.
On the strength of five medals in relays, including a state championship in the 4x400, the Lady Dawgs return almost everyone from last year’s squad and are well within the conversation of a WIC championship and more state hardware.
Veronica Andrusyshyn, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson are back from the state winner, while Emma Gordon joins Erickson and Andrusyshyn from the bronze-medalist 4x100. The 4x200 was the state runner-up, the 4x800 was seventh and the distance medley relay took seventh.
The Concordia Indoor showed the potential the Lady Dawgs already have, with a second-place team finish. The 4x800-meter relay, with Carly Henderson, Adeline Martens, Bailey Richardson and Veronica Schechinger, showcased the longer-distance runners, while multiple medalists Andrusyshyn and Erickson both showing their potential in sprints and, in Andrusyshyn’s case, hurdles.