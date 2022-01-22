AUDUBON – Each team in Friday’s Audubon-AHSTW Western Iowa Conference basketball doubleheader had a standout star.
For the Wheeler girls, it was a 20-point effort by senior Jaci Christensen that allowed her to break the 1,000-point mark in her team’s 56-38 win over the Lady Vikes.
Since Audubon started playing 5-on-5 in 1993, just four players have hit that mark: Jenny Randeris (1,167 total points) and Tiffany Christensen (1,045) from the 1999 state championship team, and Aleah Hermansen, Jaci Christensen’s senior teammate who broke the mark last year.
Jaci’s point total after the win is believed to be 1,001 points.
Audubon led AHSTW just 26-23 at halftime, trailed as late as three minutes left in the third quarter and was tied at 32 going into the fourth quarter before finally breaking away in the last five mintues.
Madison Steckler had 14 points and Hermansen added 12 to lead the Wheelers. For the Lady Vikes, it was Delaney Goshorn who led with 13 points.
The boys game was no contest at all. This one was all AHSTW in a 74-20 victory over Audubon.
Brayden Lund, the star of the boys’ game, was a big part of the outburst with 35 points while playing just three quarters.
The Vikings jumped to a 15-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game and never were threatened as they built leads of 32-6 after the first quarter and 48-10 at halftime.
“It was a total team wrecking ball,” said AHSTW coach G.G. Harris. “Our defense was dominant the whole game. We came out hot and scored 32 points, and (Brayden) Lund kept the hot hand through the half and yes, came out and dominated the third quarter.”
Kyle Sternberg added 15 points and Raydden Grobe 11 for the Vikings. Sternberg had 10 and Grobe nine in the first quarter alone to go along with Lund’s 13.
The Wheelers were paced by Carson Bauer’s seven points.