Atlantic 49, Council Bluffs St. Albert 44 (girls): The Trojan girls picked up perhaps their biggest win yet of the season, with win No. 11 coming against Iowa Class 1A’s seventh-ranked Saintes, 49-44, Thursday night at Council Bluffs.
top story
PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls down CB St. Albert; boys fall to GVC
