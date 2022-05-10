It was the atmosphere and coaching staff that Dayton Templeton liked the most abut Buena Vista University.
That's where the Atlantic senior will be playing basketball in college, following his announcement of his future plans Tuesday morning.
The son of Jay and Kristen Templeton, the Trojan guard averaged 13.7 points this past season, had 56 assists and shot 35% from the field. He finished his three-year varsity career with 646 points.
BVU's fast-paced style of play – quick transitions leading to easy baskets, and quick hustle up and down the floor – was a key factor in Templeton's decision to continue his career at the Storm Lake school. Central and Wartburg colleges were among his other Division III choices.
"I just really liked the coaches and the atmosphere," said Templeton, who has had a chance to meet and play with some of his future teammates. "The coach thinks I have a chance to be a big part of the team. I'm super excited just taking on new roles and just having as much fun as I can."
Among his favorite memories in high school were beating Glenwood in the 2021 Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal and advancing to play Dallas Center-Grimes in a substate final.
Templeton has played five sports in high school. Besides basketball, he's been involved in football, tennis and baseball; this spring, instead of tennis, he went out for track, primarily as a sprinter.
He gives a lot of credit to his coaches, including head coaches Jeff Ebling and Derek Hall, and top assistants Jacey Hoegh and Zach Christianson. He also said he's had some great teammates to play with.
"I've had some great teammates. If i could do four years over again I would," he said.
At BVU, Templeton plans to study education and become a teacher and a coach.