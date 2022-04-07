Someone once said March was supposed to go out like a lamb, and April was the month for showers.
But Thursday's weather, this in the first full week of April, seemed more like early March with a stiff northwest wind, sleet and other mixed precipitation. In other words, weather more befitting of a lion than a lamb.
That all helped to put a halt to almost everything on the local sports schedule.
One of the area highlights was AHSTW hosting a co-ed track meet involving several News-Telegraph area teams. Audubon, Exira-EHK, Griswold (boys only) and Riverside were among the teams set to join the Vikings and several other teams on the track at Avoca, but the meet has now been cancelled.
The Atlantic girls were to have participated in the Harlan Invitational, but that will be moved to April 12 and now be as a co-ed meet with the already-scheduled Ken Carstens boys' invitational. Also called off was the Van Meter Co-Ed Invitational, where ACGC was to have participated, and the Red Oak girls' invitational, where Griswold was entered.
In soccer, Atlantic's matches vs. Tri-Center, the boys at Atlantic and the girls at Neola, were postponed. The boys will play Monday, April 25, while the girls' have yet to reschedule. The Atlantic boys' and girls' golf meet at Creston has been moved to April 25 at Crestmoor Golf Course.