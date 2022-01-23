"About damn time."
Those were the first words out of the mouth of Riverside wrestling coach Casey Conover after being asked about the big news of Saturday in high school wrestling: the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union sanctioning girls' wrestling.
Fans at the John J. Harris Invitational apparently agreed.
When the announcement was made shortly before championship matches began, a huge roar of approval immediately came.
"We're super excited that they sanctioned girls wrestling," noted Tim Duff, Atlantic-CAM's coach. "It's been a long time coming."
The IGHSAU's Board of Directors made the unanimous vote to sanction girls' wrestling as its 11th sport during a meeting Jan. 12.
The first IGHSAU-sanctioned season will take place during the 2022-23 school year.
For the girls who have participated, then and now, in wrestling, the move comes not a moment too soon, and at a time when the sport for girls has really increased in popularity.
Just this past weekend, eight News-Telegraph area girls, including three from Atlantic-CAM, participated in the two-day Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association's girls state wrestling meet in Coralville. Trojan girls participating were Quincy Sorensen, Rio Johnson and Ellen Gerlock.
Of the eight area wrestlers competing, AHSTW junior Isabella Canada was the lone placewinner, coming in fourth at 190 pounds after being pinned by Independence's Rachel Eddy in the third period. Four came from Riverside, with 125-pounder Carly Henderson just missing the medal stand after going 5-2 over the weekend. Joining her on the mats in the suburbs of Iowa City were Jayden Carrigan, Kiara Meek and Allyson Keener.
"They needed to be sanctioned three years ago," said Conover. "It's awesome, and our girls battled tough. We've got 15 girls out in junior high right now so I'm excited to develop the program and make it even better.
"Darrell (Frain, Riverside's activities director and an IWCOA Hall of Fame member) has been awesome. He's been pushing girls' wrestling and we're excited to see what Riverside girls' wrestling is going to be next year."
Duff echoed the sentiments. While this year's Atlantic-CAM team had just three girls, there are at least eight who are out at the middle school level, and now the momentum us there to have even more out in the next year or so.
"There's a lot of girls that deserve the opportunity to compete at the state level. I say it's an awesome sport for boys, but it's an awesome sport for girls, too. You learn all the great lessons of life that wrestling teaches, too.
"Hopefully our school board and superintendent will step up to the plate and put a team together and support and fund a girls' wrestling program. I think we have girls that would enjoy the opportunity to compete. Hopefully, this is an exciting next step for those ladies."
It's been quite a journey for girls' wrestling the past four seasons.
Three years ago, there were 87 competitors at the first IWCOA meet, the meet taking place in Waverly.
This past weekend, 695 girls took to the mats, and the official announcement was made as part of a parade of champions, just before the championship matches.
From southwest Iowa, Underwood's Molly Allen (105) and Creston's Savannah Stistad (220) were champions, while three others from NT-area conferences – Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (105), Glenwood's Emily Lundvall (125) and Missouri Valley's Jocelyn Buffum (220) – placed second.
Come 2023, the girls will get a chance to win IGHSAU titles.
“We think there’s a great foundation in place for the success of this sport and we intend to fully support these Iowa Girls as they continue their pursuit of championships,” said IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger. “As the sanctioning process unfolded, the Board was able to quickly approve this new opportunity for our girls and schools across the state. The increase in participation, the growth in youth wrestling and the willingness of our schools to commit to the sport all factored into this decision.”
The IGHSAU intends to follow the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) wrestling rules and guidelines. The next steps in this process include meeting with an appointed IGHSAU wrestling advisory committee this winter to finalize details for this roll-out year that include format for the season, classification system, weight classes, and postseason/tournament details.
To date, 58 schools have committed to sponsoring girls wrestling programs in Iowa. The latest data from Trackwrestling.com shows 1,018 girls participating in high school wrestling, represented by over 185 Iowa schools.
Wrestling becomes the 11th sport to be sanctioned by the IGHSAU and the first since bowling was added in 2007. Iowa becomes the 34th state association to sanction girls’ wrestling.