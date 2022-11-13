CEDAR FALLS – Harlan's 49-35 win over ADM helped set up the rest of the 2022 Iowa state football championship week field over the weekend.
The Cyclones and Mount Vernon will square off for the Iowa Class 3A title next Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. For the Cyclones, it's the third time in as many years they've reached the state's biggest game.
Meantime, Class 2A and 5A games determined who'll play for their state championships. It's Williamsburg vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in Class 2A, while Class 5A pits West Des Moines Valley vs. Southeast Polk.
CLASS 3A
Harlan 49, ADM 35: It was close for awhile, and in fact the Tigers fired the first shot.
In the end, the Cyclones were just too good, and with that advanced to their third straight state championship game in a row.
Aidan Hall did the damage, with 238 yards rushing on 21 carries. He ended with four touchdowns on the ground, those of 3, 1, 5 and 62 yards, and also had a 14-yard reception from quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer midway through the second quarter.
Kasperbauer ended 15-for-20 passing or 138 yards and a touchdown, with Cade Sears his second-favorite target for 58 yards. Hall ended with 74 yards.
Aiden Flora got ADM on the board first, capping of a 9-play, 80-yard drive with a 27-yard sprint to the end zone. But Harlan responded with two straight Hall TDs, the second coming on the first play of the second quarter. Flora and Hall traded touchdowns the rest of the half for their respective teams, with Hall's 5-yarder with 1:38 left in the half putting the Cylones up 28-21.
As it turned out, the Cyclones led for good thereafter, and it was a Kasperbauer 1-yard touchdown run and Hall's 62-yard sprint in the third quarter, and Noah Schmitz's 7-yard run early in the fourth that built a 49-21 lead and put the Tigers away. Brevin Doll had 32- and 72-yard touchdown receptions from Flora for ADM to make it interesting.
The semifinal was a much closer game than their regular-season game, where Harlan won handily, 42-7. The Cyclones outgained the Tigers just 482-449, and it was the most points a team has scored on the defending champs this year.
ADM – which, if enrollment figures hold could move to Class 4A for the 2023-2024 cycle – ended 11-2, and return both Flora (238 yards rushing, 149 yards passing) and Doll (172 total yards, including 106 receiving) in 2023. Harlan is now 11-1, and defeated Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in last year's title game after being beaten to North Scott in 2020.
Mount Vernon 14, Humboldt 6: The Mustangs held the Wildcats to a pair of Trevor Beach field goals, of 33 and 22 yards, to advance to the championship game for the first time since 2015.
Mount Vernon, at the UNI-Dome for the first time since 2016, got a game opening-drive touchdown off an 18-yard Brady Erickson touchdown reception, and later a Joey Rhomberg 4-yard quarterback keeper to start the fourth quarter. Humboldt responded to each of the Mustangs' scores with their field goals.
Humboldt (10-2), a semifinalist last year as well, was held to 178 total yards. Will Orness had 131 yards passing on 9-of-18, but was intercepted twice. Henry Ryan finished with 103 yards rushing, while Rhomberg was 22-for-35 passing for 148 yards and also was picked off twice.
Harlan and Mount Vernon last met in the state championship game in 2003, with the Cyclones winning 38-35 in that year's Class 3A title game.
CLASS 5A
West Des Moines Valley 22, West Des Moines Dowling 21: The Tigers were 5-4 going into the post-season and was ranked 14th per the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Ratings Percentage Index, but pulled off their third straight upset victory.
In Friday's semifinal, the Tigers scored twice in the final 5:01, first on a Damon Head 12-yard run and – with 30 seconds left – an Ayden Price 2-yard run. A successful two-point conversion pass to Zay Robinson successfully capped the rally.
This is the Tigers' first state championship game since 2019, and knocked off a team that had won seven straight state titles from 2013-2019. The Maroons were semifinalists a year ago and looking to get back into the championship for the first time since that seventh championship, building a 21-7 lead in the third quarter on Ra'shawd Davis' 5-yard run.
But the Tigers, who were outgained 328-300, turned the game around on the two late scores. Dowling quarterback Jaxon Smolik was sacked five times and finished just 9-for-19 passing for 205 yards and a score.
Southeast Polk 35, Johnston 14: The Rams, last year's state champions and in the title game for the third straight time, made sure it was not two Cinderella teams in Iowa's metro-class state title game.
Abu Sama had touchdown runs of 37, 4 and 10 yards as Southeast Polk put up a continuous clock, albeit briefly, on the Dragons late in the third quarter. The Rams finished with 319 total yards, including 219 rushing off the 1-2 punch of Harrison Gibson (94 yards) and Sama (87 yards).
Will Nuss hooked up with Tatum Fox for a pair of Dragons' touchdowns, of 79 and 86 yards, to make the score a bit closer.
CLASS 2A
Williamsburg 31, Dubuque Wahlert 7: Carson Huedepohl finished with 207 yards passing on 10-of-13 and two tocuhdowns, both to Derek Keisskopf, as the Raiders reached their first state championship game since 2017.
Weisskopf had 16- and 30-yard receptions for scores, the latter coming with 8:36 left in the game to put the game away and end the Golden Eagles' first-ever trip to the UNI-Dome with a state semifinal trophy. Zach Callahan caught a 53-yard touchdown reception as a consolation score for Wahlert, which had last reached the state semifinals in 1991, when Wahlert was a Class 4A school (then the state's largest class) and semifinal games were played outdoors on Saturday afternoons and hosted by one of the two top seeds in each of the classes.
The Raiders, who are seeking their first state title, rolled up 412 yards, fairly evenly balanced between the rush and pass. Huedepohl had 89 yards rushing to complement Weisskopf's big game. Logan Rethwisch added a 25-yard field goal.
Ryan Brosius finished with 43 yards rushing while Bryce Rudiger was 10-for-24 passing for 165 yards for Wahlert.
Central Lyon/George Little Rock 37, OA-BCIG 14: The 2020 state runners-up are back in the title game and will be looking for the community's first state title since 2006.
Three different Lions scored – Graham Eben, Josh Elbert and Matthew Dieren, the latter off a 25-yard field goal – in the first half to build a 17-0 halftime lead, and Zach Lutmer extended their advantage on a 6-yard run. Lutmer eventually ended with three touchdowns, including later scores of 66 and 23 yards to end the Falcons' state-title game hopes.
Lennon Wells had a fumble recovery for a touchdown for OA-BCIG late in the thrid quarter, and Griffin Diersen got the Falcons' offense a score with an 8-yard touchdown reception from Beckett DeJean, brother of University of Iowa standout Cooper DeJean.
The Lions dominated, with 472 total yards to the Falcons' 171. DeJean was held to 141 total yards. Lutmer ran for 269 total yards and passed for 98 more in an outstanding effort for the Lions.