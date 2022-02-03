AVOCA – AHSTW and Audubon will be looking to move forward in the post-season and ride the momentum of their late-season meets.
The Vikings host and the Wheelers are among the teams entered at an Iowa Class 1A sectional meet this Saturday.
The Wheelers have a number of wrestlers who could see district action, including Jack Stanerson (106), Alex Hansen (132) and Cooper Nielsen (195), the latter a returning state qualifier. The Vikings have a returning state qualifier in Garrison Gettler (160), but several others – Gavyn Fischer (138), Denver Pauley (170), Henry Lund (220) and Jaicob Madsen (285) – are among the top contenders to move on.
Underwood is the cream of the crop with seven ranked wrestlers, including a pair of Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler Of the Year semifinalists. Coon Rapids-Bayard, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Treynor and Tri-Center are also competing at Avoca.
WEIGHT-BY-WEIGHT
Note: The top two wrestlers in each weight class move on to the Class 1A district meet Feb. 13 at Underwood. Rankings are via IAwrestle:
Ranked wrestlers: AHSTW – 0, Audubon – 1, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0, Council Bluffs St. Albert – 0, Treynor – 1, Tri-Center 1, Underwood 7.
106: Underwood could well send a girl into action here, as Molly Allen has held her own against the guys. She made a strong case for herself by winning the 105-pound championship at the recent Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s girls’ state tournament.
Jack Stanerson will likely compete for Audubon here.
113: AHSTW’s Brendyn Conn competed here at the Charger Invitational. St. Albert’s Zach Williams was the Hawkeye Ten Conference runner-up.
120: Underwood’s Blake Allen was ranked third by IAWrestle. No local competitors are expected here.
126: Underwood’s Westin Allen was ranked fourth and is coming off a third-place finish at the Urbandale-hosted Ed Winger Classic, losing only to top-ranked and Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalist. Audubon has the lone area wrestler, with Zeke Konker getting the nod.
132: Underwood’s Gable Porter is the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class and a semifinalist for the Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler award. For Audubon, it’ll be either Colin Hartl or Alex Hansen.
138: Two top-ranked wrestlers in back-to-back weight classes, with Stevie Barnes the man to beat. AHSTW’s Hayden Fischer, a 40-match winner, was ranked earlier in the season and could be in the mix for the No. 2 seed. Whomever doesn’t compete for Audubon at 132, either Hartl or Hansen, will probably come here.
145: The middle weights are as formidable as any lineup in the state for Underwood, and top-ranked and Dan Gable Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalist Hagen Heistand is part of one of the state’s best three-wrestler stretch. He dropped a hard-fought 5-1 decision to fellow Mr. Iowa Wrestler semifinalist Joel Jesuroga of Southeast Polk in the championship of the Ed Winger Classic.
Audubon’s Evan Alt has competed here most of the season. Kayden Baxter finished fourth at the Charger Invitational.
152: AHSTW’s Aiden Martin and Audubon’s Gabe Jensen are the likely locals at this weight class. St. Albert’s David Helton is expected to be the top seed after taking second at the Hawkeye Ten Conference, which has primarily Class 2A and 3A schools.
160: AHSTW’s Garrison Gettler was his team’s lone state qualifier last year and is looking to climb the podium this year. Caleb Iliff of Treynor was ranked ninth. Audubon’s Keegan Deist is the probable wrestler here.
170: AHSTW senior Denver Pauley, a champion over the weekend at the Charger Invitational, was ranked on a few occasions during the season.
182: Sixth-ranked Brecken Freeberg of Tri-Center should get the top seed. Audubon’s Lane Barber and AHSTW’s Kolby Weihs are the presumed local wrestlers who’ll compete here.
195: Audubon’s Cooper Nielsen was ranked 12th in the last IAwrestle poll, four spots behind Underwood’s Carter Davis. Nielsen finished third at his home meet, the Wheeler Invitational, while finishing fourth at the OA-BCIG Herb Irgens Invitational. Nate Jorgensen will probably represent AHSTW.
220: AHSTW’s Henry Lund was just short of 40 wins going into the post-season and finished third at the Charger Invitational.
285: Treynor’s Daniel Gregory was ranked 11th. Audubon’s Alex Foran will probably compete here. AHSTW’s Jaicob Madsen finished third at the Charger Invitational.