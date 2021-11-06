VAN METER – When two great football teams face off on the field, only one can come away as the victor. This was the case Friday night when the Chargers of ACGC took on top-ranked Van Meter to advance to the Iowa High School Athletic Association football semifinals in the UNIDome in Cedar Falls.
ACGC’s kick returner Austin Kunkle took the opening kick to the Charger 26 yard-line to set up the first drive of the game. Running back Cayden Jensen took the ball on the next play up to the Charger 27 yard-line for a 2nd and 9 play. Running back Gavin Cornelison picked up two more yards taking ACGC up to their own 29 yard-line. The next play was called dead before it started when the Chargers were called for a false start and pushed back to their own 24 yard-line. However, this lit a fire for the Chargers when Jensen blasted down the field to the Van Meter 20 yard-line for a 1st down. Running back Charlie Crawford added 5 more yards, getting the Chargers into the red zone for the first time on the evening. Cornelison added another yard, setting up a 3rd and 4 play. Jensen again jetted down the field to the Bulldog 3 yard-line for 1st and goal. Cornelison pushed ahead to the 1 yard-line, before taking the ball across the goal line and putting the Chargers up 7-0 about midway through the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, ACGC booted the ball through the end zone, giving Van Meter a 1st and 10 at the Bulldog 20 yard-line. On their first run, Charger linebacker Reid Rumelhart stopped the runner at the Van Meter 27 yard-line. On the next play, ACGC defensive lineman Payton Jacobe stopped the runner after a 2-yard pickup. The Bulldogs decided to run the ball a third time, picking up a 1st down at their own 35 yard-line, with Rumelhart putting a hard hit on the runner. On the next play, Payton Jacobe and Cornelison stopped the runner at the line of scrimmage, to set up a second down. Cornelison stuffed the runner a third time at the 35 yard-line, to set up a 3rd down. However, the Chargers were drawn offsides on a hard count by Bulldog quarterback Jack Pettit, moving the ball to the Van Meter 40 yard-line for a 3rd and 5 play. Pettit then launched a bomb down field to the Charger 46 yard-line, with a hit by linebacker Ben Marsh stopping the runner. On the next run, Payton Jacobe hit the runner on the 40 yard-line, setting up a 2nd and 4 play. Pettit attempted a run but was tripped up by Jensen at the Charger 40 yard-line. Pettit completed another pass to the Charger 32 yard-line, setting up a 1st down, followed by a second pass to the Charger 17 yard-line. The Bulldogs ran the ball again, with Cornelison stopping the progress after 4 yards. Pettit kept the ball on the next run, giving Van Meter 1st and goal, followed by another run which went into the end zone, tying the ball game at 7 apiece with 1:50 remaining in the first quarter.
Charger kick returner Griffin Ayers took the ball to the Charger 44 yard-line to open the next drive. Cornelison pushed the ball ahead to the Bulldog 49 yard-line on the 2nd down play, followed by another run to the Van Meter 47. Cornelison then pushed the ball ahead to the Bulldog 44 yard-line for a 1st down. He pushed his way down to the Van Meter 23 yard-line for a 3rd and 6 play, when the Bulldogs were called for being offsides, to give the Chargers a 3rd and 1 play on the Bulldog 18 yard-line. Cornelison pushed the ball down to the Bulldog 15 to pick up a 1st down, before ACGC quarterback Brock Littler added 7 yards of his own to the stat ledger, taking the ball to the Van Meter 8 yard-line. Cornelison plowed his way to the goal line in three more plays, setting up a touchdown run by Littler with 7:13 remaining in the 2nd quarter, putting the Chargers up 13-7.
The Bulldogs set up shop on their own 37 yard-line to open the next series. Pettit picked up 10 yards on the first run to the Van Meter 47 yard-line, with defensive lineman Dallas Jacobe stopping him. Van Meter moved the ball into Charger territory with a 1st down at the Charger 39 yard-line. The Bulldogs pushed ahead 3 more yards with Cornelison putting a hit on the runner at the Charger 36 yard-line. Pettit kept the ball again, running for 12 yards and Dallas Jacobe putting the stop on him at the Charger 24 yard-line. However, Van Meter was able to run the ball into the end zone on the next play, putting the Bulldogs up 14-13, which was the score at halftime.
After the break, the Bulldogs were assessed a penalty for a block in the back, pushing them back to their own 13 yard-line to open the drive. Van Meter broke a big run on the first play from scrimmage, running the ball out to the Bulldog 40 yard-line, with Dallas Jacobe and Crawford putting the stop on the runner. Pettit attempted another quarterback keeper, getting out to the Bulldog 43 yard-line, with Cornelison tripping him up. Van Meter ran the ball into Charger territory at the 49 yard-line, with Rumelhart and Dallas Jacobe stopping the run. Cornelison and Payton Jacobe made the next stop, after the Bulldog runner advanced two yards to the Charger 47 yard-line. Pettit unleased a long pass to the ACGC 13 yard-line, with Rumelhart being credited with the stop. On the next play, Charger linebacker Seth Reno was credited with the stop at the Charger 9 yard-line. Pettit decided to keep the ball, picking up 2 yards before being stopped up by Rumelhart. On the next play, a bad snap caused Pettit to fall on the ball at the Charger 11 yard-line, to set up a 28-yard field-goal, putting the Bulldogs up 17-13.
The Bulldogs were penalized again on the kickoff for kicking the ball out of bounds, giving the Chargers excellent field position at their own 35 yard-line. Jensen picked up 4 yards from scrimmage, followed by Crawford attempting to move the ball forward with little gain. Cornelison attempted to run the ball, gaining a yard, setting up a 4th and 5 at the ACGC 40 yard-line, forcing a punt.
The Bulldogs took possession at their own 32 yard-line. Pettit ran the ball ahead with Crawford stopping the run, but the play was called dead due to a Bulldog hold, forcing Van Meter to restart at their own 22 yard-line with a 1st and 20 play. The Bulldogs attempted to push the ball ahead to the Charger 29 yard-line with Charger linebacker Ben Marsh being credited with the stop. Van Meter pushed ahead to the Charger 45 yard-line on the next play, followed by Pettit running for a 1st down in Charger territory, with defensive lineman Blake Newby being credited with the stop. Pettit ran another keeper to the Charger 33-yard line with a second stop by Newby. The Bulldogs were heavy in the run game to run out the 3rd quarter with a 3rd and 2 play at the Charger 13 yard-line.
Opening the 4th quarter, Van Meter picked up the 1st down, with a 1st and goal at the Charger 9 yard-line, with Reno receiving credit for the stop. On the next play, Pettit decided to keep the ball but ran into defensive tackle Cale Hoing at the ACGC 5 yard-line. On the next play, the Bulldogs saw flags again from the officiating crew, being called for a false start and backing Van Meter up to the Charger 10 yard-line. Pettit kept the ball on the ground again, gaining 5 yards with Rumelhart receiving credit for the stop. On the next play, the Bulldogs pulled out a razzle-dazzle play with a reverse from Pettit to Bulldog wide receiver Chris Schreck, who then passed to Pettit in the end zone for the Bulldog touchdown, putting them up 24-13 with 10:18 remaining in the game.
On the next kickoff, the Bulldogs were penalized again for 5 yards and had to rekick the ball to the Chargers, with Kunkle being the returner to the 25 yard-line. ACGC attempted to run the ball, but the stingy Bulldog defense forced the punt late in the game.
Van Meter set up shop on the Charger 47 yard-line with 1st and 10. On the run from scrimmage, Payton Jacobe stopped the runner, but a flag on the play against the Bulldogs backed the ball up to the Van Meter 45 yard-line. The Bulldogs struggled to move the ball on the series, picking up only 3 yards on the remainder of the drive, being forced to punt on a 4th and 18 play.
ACGC started their drive on their own 2 yard-line and were able to push out to the Charger 31 yard-line, before turning the ball over on downs after Jensen was caught in the backfield and was taken down on the Charger 28 yard-line.
The Bulldogs took advantage of the situation, driving to the end zone and putting them up 31-13 late in the 4th quarter.
After the game, Jensen was emotional about the loss.
“They’re obviously a good team,” he said. “Personally, I think we’re both top four teams and we both deserve to be in the Dome, but it is what it is.
“We played them good, we played them hard,” he continued. “It’s all we can do.”
Jensen said his future plans are undecided after graduation.
Cornelison was also filled with emotion after the loss.
“I’m happy with how far we came as a team,” he said. “Starting off my freshman year, we weren’t very good, and every year we’ve been putting work in in the weight room and we’ve been improving overall as a team. And I’m proud of us.”
Cornelison plans to play football at the college level, though he is undecided as to where he’s going.
Dallas Jacobe was tearful as his football career came to a close.
“I’m proud of everybody,” he said. “I’m proud of the steps we’ve taken over these four years.
“We just couldn’t squeak it out today, but I’m proud of them. I can’t wait for next year because I think they’ll have a better shot next year too,” he continued.
Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was proud of how his team handled themselves on the field Friday night.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “You watch these guys pour into the program over the last four years. They have nothing to hang their head about. They went against the best team in the state. We gave them everything we had and we had them. They had to respect us the entire four quarters. How can you be disappointed? The only thing you can be disappointed with is the scoreboard at the end. Everything they did was all we asked all year, so I’m very proud of the guys.”
Matthewson said the goal now is to prepare for next season.
ACGC closes the season with a school record of 9-2, both coming at the hands of Van Meter. Van Meter is currently 11-0 and will face Dyersville Beckman Catholic at 10 a.m. Friday at the UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls.