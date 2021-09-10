GUTHRIE CENTER – ACGC and its stifling run game pummeled the Lions of Des Moines Christian during the Chargers’ homecoming celebration.
The Chargers opened the game on their own 35-yard line. Gavin Cornelison made the first attempt to move the ball but was stopped at the line of scrimmage. On the next play, the Chargers coughed the ball up giving Des Moines Christian excellent field position at the Charger 36-yard line.
Cornelison stopped a Lion at the Charger 35-yard line on the next play. Des Moines Christian quarterback Tate Platte threw a 15-yard pass for a first down at the Charger 20 yard line. On the next play, Charger linebackers Ben Marsh and Cornelison stopped the Lion advance at the Charger 18-yard line. The Chargers held Des Moines Christian’s passing game for the next two plays, forcing a fourth down decision. The Lions decided to go for it, but ended up losing 10 yards on a sack by Marsh, forcing a turnover on downs.
The Chargers flew down the field from their own 28-yard line, with running back Charlie Crawford flying to the Lions 49-yard line. The next play was a pass to Marsh to Des Moines Christian’s 41-yard line. Cornelison picked up the first down on the next play, advancing the ball to the Lions 34-yard line. Charger quarterback Brock Littler tossed a flea flicker to Crawford, who gained 29 yards on the play.
On the next play, Littler attempted a pass, which fell incomplete. He then ran the ball to the Lion 6-yard line. Cornelison picked up the first down to the Lion 4-yard line. On the next play, Cornelison punched the ball into the endzone for a Charger touchdown with 6:10 remaining in the first quarter. Crawford kicked the ball through the uprights to give ACGC a 7-0 lead.
Des Moines Christian took possession on their own 24-yard line, but lost yardage due to a Cornelison sack, pushing them back to the 16-yard line. The Platte then passed the ball for a yard, but took another sack by Charger linebacker Seth Reno, forcing a punt.
Littler opened the next series by running the ball to the Lions 38-yard line. Charger running back Cayden Jensen ran for three more yards on the next play. Littler again tried to pick up the first down on the ground, but was stopped at the line of scrimmage for fourth down. Cornelison then pushed the pile forward to the 34-yard line for the first down. Littler then picked up five more yards, being pushed out of bounds at the Lion 27-yard line. Cornelison ran the ball for 12 yards to Des Moines Christian’s 15 yard line, for the Chargers’ second trip to the red zone. Littler tossed another flea flicker to Crawford for a yard gain. Cornelison carried the ball to the 10-yard line for a third-and-5 to end the first quarter. Once play resumed, Crawford ran another four yards to the Lion 6 yard line. Cornelison ended the series with another sprint across the goal line for a touchdown, giving the Chargers a 14-0 advantage with 11:09 remaining in the second quarter.
The Lions moved the ball downfield on the next series, but stalled out at the Charger 32-yard line where they turned the ball over on downs.
The Chargers moved the ball forward to their own 41-yard line, when they were called for a false start, which led to a punt.
The next series, the Lions couldn’t get much going, and stalled out at their own 16 yard line after a sack by defensive tackle Mike Fuller.
The Lions punted the ball to the Charger 41-yard line. Jensen ran the ball four yards to the 45 yard line. Cornelison made two quick bursts down field, leading to a late 1st and 10 on the Lions’ 17-yard line. Littler then connected with Crawford the late-half score, giving the Chargers a 20-0 advantage at the break.
Des Moines Christian opened the second half with the ball and marched down field and scoring a touchdown, only to have it called off on an illegal man downfield penalty. On the second attempt, the Lions marched the ball across the goal line to put 6 points on the board.
On the kickoff, the Lions chose to do an onside kick and were able to recover. Des Moines Christian marched the ball back down the field to score a second touchdown. However, Reno was able to block the point after attempt, leaving the Lions trailing 20-12 with 7:49 remaining in the third quarter.
The Chargers started the next drive on their own 42 yard line, marching the ball the length of the field and having Cornelison driving the ball across the line to put ACGC up 26-12 with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter. The Chargers opted for a 2-point conversion, giving them a 28-12 advantage.
The Lions fumbled on the kickoff, giving them poor field position at their own 18 yard line. Des Moines Christian was able to get into Charger territory, only to have the ball picked off by cornerback Austin Kunkle, who ran the ball back 84 yards for the touchdown. After the point after attempt, the Chargers led 35-12 late in the third quarter.
Des Moines Christian’s next drive went backwards, ending on an offensive pass interference call.
The Chargers took over on downs at their own 47-yard line, marching the ball down field but ultimately stalling out.
The next series for the Lions stalled out, giving the Chargers excellent field position after a punt.
ACGC started the drive on the Lion 39 yard line. Cornelison marched the ball to the 24 yard line, while Jensen drove the ball down to the 1-yard line. Cornelison marched the ball across the goal line with 2:03 remaining in the game, giving the Chargers a 42-12 advantage.
The Lions attempted to pass down field on their next possession but stalled out.
ACGC took possession and ran a few plays before taking a knee to end the game.
Cornelison said he was proud of how the team has performed.
“I have high expectations for the team,” he said. “I think we can make the dome. We’ve got the best line in the state.”
Kunkle was humble about the huge play he made.
“A teammate made a good play and I got into position,” he said.
Reno summed up his thoughts by saying, “It was a good night. We were disciplined, our backs were dogs.”
Reno said the team is taking the season one game at a time. “We’re a brotherhood,” he said. “That makes us hard to beat.”
Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was pleased with the team’s effort.
“It’s always good to have the loss column unblemished,” he said. “We continue to improve.”
With the Homecoming week, Matthewson is aware of the distractions that can bring about.
“I’m glad we don’t have to downplay the distractions,” he said. “I’m glad we were able to have a good game.
The Chargers (3-0) travel to West Central Valley in Stuart next week.