ATLANTIC – “As you know, the school board has approved that as of May 2, 2022, the Atlantic Co-Ed Track Invitational will forever be known as the Bruce Henderson Invitational.”
Those words from Atlantic activities director Andy Mitchell kicked off a news conference Friday afternoon with final plans for a track event named in honor of one of Iowa’s most successful girls’ track coaches.
In many ways, Bruce Henderson is still involved with the sport where his teams won seven state championships, including four in a row between 1998 and 2001, won 22 Hawkeye Ten Conference championships, was the man behind 44 individual and relay championships and so much more.
The track meet now bearing Henderson’s name will be Monday, May 2, at Atlantic High School.
In and of itself, renaming the meet in honor of Henderson is quite an honor.
But as his former athletes will tell you, the real legacy of his success lies beyond just mere numbers.
“As you age ... you don’t realize when you’re a teenager how lucky you are at times and how blessed,” said Missy Goergen, who as Missy Worth won a state championship in the 4x200-meter relay back in the late 1980s. “You think about how good we were and the things Bruce did for the girls and the community and the boys too. I feel blessed to run under him, not only as a coach but as a person. He’s just a really great man.”
Henderson became track coach in 1974, the first year of Trojan girls’ track. He served as head coach for 39 years and has remained involved as a volunteer assistant. Meaning, he’s had the honor to coach two, and possibly in some cases, three generations of athletes.
“Reflecting back, I was blessed to be on his first state championship team,” said Jackie Sampson, referring to the 1983 team. “You had your hand-written workouts and pushing hard every day and his assistants (Don Jenkins and Barb Olsen) but it was just what you did. Everybody competed and had a good time, but it was hard.
“And now you reflect ... wow, we helped with the first. We were great to have great teammates and wonderful coaching and I look back at his dad, Milt, who had such a hand in what we did,” continue Sampson, who ran as part of the 1984 shuttle hurdle relay.
Henderson, clearly humbled by the honor, said coaching track has been a lot of fun.
“I look at (May 2) and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said. “I’ve got three sons coming back and grandkids and every day I find out someone else is coming back and I don’t know, I’ve got to get a book for everybody to sign in.”
Of his continued involvement – the YMCA, Booster Club, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and much more – he said, “When you retire, you need to have things to do. I keep about half of the days I’m involved with.”
Family has been a big part of things, recalling early trips to the Drake Relays, his cousin Mike Henderson being a huge statistician for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, and so many tales of what he learned about successful coaching from his father, Milt.
Most of his athletes were out for multiple sports.
“I figured I had five hurdlers running during the year and then they would all get developed and I could pick which four (would run in the post-season),” said Henderson. “Cross country and track ... if you make them team sports you get more kids out and you have more enthusiasm. That philosophy would pay off in the long run.
“When you don’t worry about the results, it’s amazing how much you get done.”
Sampson concurred, and recalled what one of his assistants – Jenkins – once told her about him.
“Bruce didn’t care about being head coach,” she said. “He cared about the kids and the team. It was easy to be his assistant coach. It was all about it didn’t matter who got the credit, but how do we compete and how do we put the girls in a successful position.”
A committee formed last summer to discuss ways to honor Henderson. Besides Goergen and her husband, Jeff, Sampson and Mitchell, the committee included superintendent Steve Barber, Amber Jipsen, Kipp Harris, Brett Altman, Mark Worth, Bob Sweeney, Roger Herring, Billie Hoover, Matt Mullenix and Dave Chase.
“It’s just a small token of thanks that we as a community give to Bruce for all he has done and what he currently does and probably will in the future. It’s not just (sports) ... it’s beyond that,” said Mitchell. “Bruce is an icon, not just in Atlantic but in the state of Iowa.”
After deciding on renaming the track meet in honor of Henderson, the idea went before the full school board, which in October voted unanimously in favor.
“It’s been a fun endeavor since then,” said Sampson.
Sampson recalled how Henderson and his coaching staff would determine who would participate in what event the night before, and the athletes would learn their assignments on the day of the event.
“It wasn’t like he had stellar athletes all the way through. He took your average athlete and made them ... the best they could be,” said Goergen.
The committee had input on what the medals would look like before the final design was approved. Trophies Plus cast the medals, and they’ll be given to the top placewinners in each event.
ABOUT THE MEET
Teams invited for both boys and girls are Hawkeye Ten Conference teams Clarinda, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Creston, Glenwood, Harlan, Red Oak and Shenandoah, plus non-conference schools Carroll and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. The Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson girls are also participating.
Drake Relays announcer Mike Jay will be on hand.
Field events begin at 4 p.m., with the sprint medley relay kicking off the running events at 4:30 p.m. Following the conclusion of the 4x800-meter relay – sometime between 5:30 and 6 p.m. – Henderson, his family and former athletes and the committee will be recognized and to formally christen the event. As it will be senior night for the track athletes – just four, including Addie DeArment, Zane Berg, Drew Engler and Gannon O’Hara – they will be honored later in the meet.