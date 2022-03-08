CAM seniors Colby Rich and Lane Spieker, and Exira-EHK's Trey Petersen were among the area picks for all-Rolling Valley Conference boys' basketball.
Rich was a first-team choice, while Spieker and Petersen landed on the second team.
Rich was the Cougars' leading scorer at 246 points, or a 11.7 ppg average. He also had 102 rebounds and notched a team-high 26 steals, plus he blocked 19 shots. As point guard for the Cougar, Spieker had 133 assists during hte season. He also took the ball 25 times from opponents.
Petersen scored 7.9 ppg while dishing out 75 assists as the Spartans' playmaker.
West Harrison's Sage Evans was the conference's lone unanimous first-team selection. He led the Hawkeyes to their first-ever state tournament appearance.
All-Rolling Valley Conference boys' basketball
First team
Boyer Valley: Trevor Malone. CAM: Colby Rich. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Lance Clayburg, Tanner Oswald. West Harrison: Koleson Evans, Sage Evans. Woodbine: Dylan Hoefer.
Second team
Ar-We-Va: Cooper Kock, Will Ragaller. Boyer Valley: Drew Volkmann. CAM: Lane Spieker. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Gabe Obert. Exira-EHK: Trey Petersen. Paton-Churdan: Joe Carey. Woodbine: Cory Bantam.