Last year, more than 6,200 Iowa taxpayers helped wildlife conservation with donations to the Fish and Wildlife Fund on their state tax form, which is nearly 1,000 fewer than who donated in 2020. and represents about 0.4 percent of total taxpayers in Iowa.
Number of donors to the Chickadee Check-Off continues to decline
