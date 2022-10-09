Fremont-Mills 54, Griswold 0: It was another tough night for Griswold in an Iowa eight-man District 9 matchup, as the Tigers fell behind 30-0 at halftime to the Knights.
Griswold (0-7, 0-6 District 9) wraps up the season with a home non-district game against West Harrison.
CAM 68, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14: The Cougars put themselves in prime position to take no worse than second in Iowa eight-man District 10, and host one, possibly two playoff games Friday night.
Coach Barry Bower’s squad did its part with a dominating victory over the Crusaders Friday in Coon Rapids. The Cougars rolled to a 52-8 halftime lead and coasted to the win.
Austin Williams had four touchdowns and 149 yards rushing in the win, while Jack Follmann added two TDs and 83 yards on the ground. Both of Sam Foreman’s catches were for touchdowns, as he picked up 68 yards receiving.
Gabe Rouse had 10.5 tackles and a fumble recovery, while Williams recorded three tackles for loss.
The Cougars (5-2, 4-1 District 10) have just a home game vs. Boyer Valley this week left in the regular season.
Exira-EHK 57, Boyer Valley 7: The Spartans rolled to a 35-7 halftime lead, as Trey Petersen had a pair of first-quarter touchdown rushes en route to an eventual win over the Bulldogs Friday in Dunlap.
The Spartans (3-4, 2-3 eight-man District 10) close out the regular season at home against Coon Rapids-Bayard.
AHSTW 40, Logan-Magnolia 0: The Vikings keep rolling and can solidify no worse than two home playoff games, possibly a third, with a road win next week against Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Coach G.G. Harris’ squad, ranked fifth in last week’s Associated Press poll in Iowa Class A, had little problem cruising by Logan-Magnolia in non-district play, rolling up 517 total yards, including a balanced rushing attack with Luke Sternberg’s 178 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Brother Kyle Sternberg added 223 yards and three touchdowns passing.
Nick Denning was impressive on defense, with three interceptions and 11 tackles on the night, as the team held the Panthers to 168 total yards.
AHSTW is 7-0 on the season.
Southwest Valley 49, Riverside 21: Grady Jeppesen had 128 yards and a touchdown passing, while Jaxon Gordon added a pair of touchdowns on the ground in the Bulldogs’ loss Friday at Corning.
Gordon’s first score, a 2-yard run up the middle, capped an eight-play, 52-yard drive and cut into a 21-0 Timberwolves lead. Gordon had a 4-yard run to cap a 13-play, 57-yard drive that opened the second half and made it 28-14. Jeppesen’s 20-yard throw to Aiden Bell closed out the Bulldogs’ scoring early in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4 Iowa Class A District 7) will wrap up the season next week at home vs. Earlham.