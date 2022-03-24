DES MOINES – The Drake Relays unveiled the 2022 schedule of events. The competition will welcome athletes and spectators from around the world during the 112th edition of America’s Athletic Classic, to be held April 27-30 at Drake Stadium.
After the cancellation in 2020 and an altered schedule in 2021, the 112th edition of the Drake Relays will return to the conventional format with competitors from university, college, high school and elite ranks all participating in an integrated schedule over four days in Drake Stadium.
Track and field competition will begin on Wednesday, April 27 with the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon, which will mark the first time in three years that either of these events will be contested. The combined events conclude on Thursday, April 28, followed by the Distance Carnival. Friday, April 29, will again be divided into two sessions, featuring the nation’s top collegiate athletes alongside Iowa’s finest high school athletes.
“Like thousands of track and field fans, we’re anxious to see this schedule come to life on the Blue Oval. This will undoubtedly be a week for the record books,” Drake Relays director Blake Boldon said. “We are all eager to see area elementary and middle school athletes compete alongside NCAA elite programs and dozens of Olympians.”
Online entries are ongoing for the high school division. Other key dates for the high school division are as follows:
Friday, April 22: Deadline for high school entries by 8 a.m.
Saturday, April 23: Final High School Division start lists posted at drakerelays.org. This is following a review by coaches.
Thursday-Saturday, April 28-30: All high school events competing.