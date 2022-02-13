UNDERWOOD – There’ll be rich representation of wrestlers from the News-Telegraph’s coverage area at this week’s Iowa Class 1A state meet.
Eleven area qualifiers, representing four schools, will be making the trip to Wells Fargo Arena after stamping their tickets at Saturday’s district meet in Underwood.
Each school had at least one champion, with Riverside leading the way with two: Jace Rose (120) and Nolan Moore (152). ACGC, AHSTW and Audubon each had one, with Tegan Slaybaugh (113), Denver Pauley (170) and Cooper Nielsen (220) those winners, respectively.
For Nielsen, it’ll be his second time on Iowa high school wrestling’s grandest stage.
It all came down to pre-match strategy with his coaches. Going for the pinfall victory – he got two first-period ones on the day, including a 1:24 sticking of AHSTW’s Henry Lund in the championship – also helped.
“It felt pretty good and I was able to dictate my matches,” said Nielsen. “This was one of the first tournaments where I was actually able to take full control over all my matches instead of the opponent dictate. I had to keep from locking up too much and getting too tight and I was able to get him (Lund) over once I got to the leg.”
Nielsen, a junior, is the Wheelers’ lone state qualifier, as is ACGC’s Slaybaugh. He didn’t get a pin, but the Charger sophomore picked up two major decisions, including a 9-0 victory over Southwest Valley’s Braylon Maeder in a sectional championship rematch.
Rose is a four-time qualifier, getting there by dominating Dylan Stein of Bedford-Lenox and coming away with a technical fall in just over three minutes. Moore ground out a 6-2 victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert’s David Helton. The Bulldog junior duo will be joined by runners-up Davis Bramman (106) and Taven Moore (132), both whom won wrestlebacks.
AHSTW’s Denver Pauley, a state qualifier as a sophomore, made up for missing his junior year by claiming the 170-pound district championship. He got a pair of pinfall victories, needing just 1:30 to pin Bradlee Grantz of Southwest Valley in the title match.
Also going for the Vikings are four runners-up: Hayden Fischer (138), Garrison Gettler (160), Nate Jorgensen (195) and Henry Lund (220). Gettler qualified last year for state, while Fischer (also a qualifier in 2020) and Jorgensen won wrestlebacks to advance.
Iowa Class 1A
District Wrestling
Saturday, Feb. 12, at Underwood
Team scores: 1. Underwood 150, 2. Riverside 82.5, 3. AHSTW 81, 4. Treynor 62, 5. Bedford-Lenox 60, 6. Southwest Valley 34, 7. ACGC 29, 8 (tie). Audubon and Tri-Center 20, 10. West Central Valley 16, 11 (tie). East Mills and Council Bluffs St. Albert 14.
Top 2 (advance to state)
106: 1. Molly Allen (U), 2. Davis Bramman (Riv). 113: Tegan Slaybaugh (AGC), 2. Brayden Maeder (SWV). 120: 1. Blake Allen (U), 2. Chase England (BL). 126: 1. Jace Rose (Riv), 2. Dylan Stein (BL). 132: Gable Porter (U), 2. Taven Moore (Riv). 138: 1. Stevie Barnes (U), 2. Hayden Fischer (AHSTW). 145: 1. Hagen Heistand (U), 2. Ryan Stortenbecker (EM). 152: 1. Nolan Moore (Riv), 2. David Helton (SA). 160: 1. Caleb Iliff (T), 2. Garrison Gettler (AHSTW). 170: 1. Denver Pauley (AHSTW), 2. Bradlee Grantz (SWV). 182: Brecken Freeberg (TC), 2. Jake Cox (BL). 195: 1. Carter Davis (U), 2. Nate Jorgensen (AHSTW). 220: 1. Cooper Nielsen (Aud), 2. Henry Lund (AHSTW). 285: 1. Easton Eledge (U), 2. Daniel Gregory (T).
Area results
ACGC
113 — Tegan Slaybaugh, 1st: Semifinal — Slaybaugh maj. dec. Taylor Conn (TC) 15-2. Championship — Slaybaugh maj. dec. Braylon Maeder (SWV) 9-0.
120 — Gavin Sloss, 3rd: Semifinal — Sloss pinned Braden Fineran (AHSTW) 3:37. Championship — Blake Allen (U) pinned Sloss 0:59. Second-place match — Chase England (BL) pinned Sloss 4:42
160: — Dawson Muller, 4th: Semifinal — Caleb Iliff (T) pinned Muller 2:24. Third-place match — Kaedon Lindsay (WCV) dec. Muller 6-4.
AHSTW
120 — Braden Fineran, 4th: Semifinal — Gavin Sloss (ACGC) pinned Fineran 3:37. Championship — Chase England (BL) pinned Fineran 1:35.
126 — Eli Collins, 4th: Semifinal — Jace Rose (Riv) pinned Collins 0:38. Third-place match — Wil Buckholdt (U) pinned Collins 0:48.
138 — Hayden Fischer, 2nd: Semifinal — Fischer dec. Dalton Kitzman (BL) 8-2. Championship — Stevie Barnes (U) pinned Fischer 5:35. Second-place match — Fischer maj. dec. Jett Rose (Riv) 15-7.
145 — Kayden Baxter, 3rd: Semifinal — Ryan Stortenbecker (EM) pinned Baxter 2:00. Third-place match — Baxter dec. Braiden Beane (WCV) 10-7.
160 — Garrison Gettler, 2nd: Semifinal — Gettler dec. Kaedon Linday (WCV) 5-4. Championship — Caleb Iliff (T) dec. Gettler 3-2.
170 — Denver Pauley, 1st: Semifinal — Pauley pinned Gage Davis (WCV) 1:50. Championship — Pauley pinned Bradlee Grantz (SWV) 1:30.
195 — Nate Jorgensen, 2nd: Semifinal — Jorgensen pinned Colin Jacobs (SWV) 4:26. Championship — Carter Davis (U) pinned Jorgensen 1:32. Second-place match — Jorgensen dec. Zach Teague (WCV) 3-1.
220 — Henry Lund: Semifinal — Lund pinned Brok Comstock (Riv) 5:00. Championship — Cooper Nielsen (Aud) pinned Lund 1:24.
Audubon
220: Semifinal — Nielsen pinned Ayden Phippen (WCV) 0:57. Championship — Nielsen pinned Henry Lund (AHSTW) 1:24.
Riverside
106 — Davis Bramman, 2nd: Semifinal — Bramman dec. Brant Freeberg (TC) 4-2. Championship — Molly Allen (U) dec. Bramman 6-3. Second-place match — Bramman pinned Mizael Gomez (BL) 3:57.
126 — Jace Rose, 1st: Semifinal — Rose pinned Eli Collins (AHSTW) 0:38. Championship — Rose tech. fall Dylan Stein (BL) 3:11.
132 — Taven Moore, 2nd: Semifinal — Moore (Riv) dec. Ethan Flaharty (TC) 14-13. Championship — Gable Porter (U) tech. call Moore 1:29. Second-place match: Moore maj. dec. Ian Forsythe (SWV) 10-1.
138 — Jett Rose, 3rd: Semifinal — Stevie Barnes (U) pined Rose 0:40. Third-place match: rose dec. Dalton Kitzman (BL) 7-4. Second-place match: Fischer maj. dec. Rose 15-7.
152 — Nolan Moore, 1st: Semifinal — Moore pinned Zack Robbins (T) 3:54. Championship — Moore (Riv) dec. David Helton (SA) 6-2.
182 — Brody Zimmerman, 4th: Semifinal — Brecken Freeberg (TC) pinned Zimmerman 0:50. Third-place match — Levi Young (T) pinned Zimmerman 3:44.
220 — Brok Comstock, 3rd: Semifinal — Henry Lund (AHSTW) pinned Comstock 5:00. Third-place match — Comstock pinned Ayden Phippen (WCV) 5:00.
285 — Nathan Messerschmidt, 4th: Semifinal — Easton Eledge (U) dec. Messerschmidt 7-5. Third-place match — Devin Whipple (BL) pinned Messerschmidt 0:18.