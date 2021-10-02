The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of Sept. 30, 2021 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield has a good bass population; anglers are starting to find acceptable-size crappies in the lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Catch 8- to 9-inch black crappie with minnows under a bobber fished in the tree piles. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Bluegill — Fair: Troll or drift small jigs to catch 7.5-inch bluegill. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try cut bait or stink bait fished around the jetties. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Water clarity remains good. The crappie bite has picked up. Black Crappie — Good: The large year class of 6-inch black crappies are now 8- to 9-inches. Anglers are slow trolling small jigs tipped with a crawler. Bluegill — Fair: Find bluegills around the roadbeds and slow trolling the creek channels; keep your bait in 8 feet of water. Use small jigs tipped with a crawler. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Find largemouth bass in the tree piles and along vegetation edges.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Black Crappie — Fair: Anglers reports catching crappie with minnows under a bobber in the canals. Walleye — Fair: Cast a leech or crawler under a slip bobber around Tin Can dyke. The dredge cuts will also hold walleyes. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — No Report: Cast or troll crankbaits.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: Fishing has picked up at Meadow Lake. Black Crappie — Fair: Find black crappies around the deeper tree piles in the lake. Fish average 10-inches. Bluegill — Fair: Try fishing the tree piles to find 8-inch bluegills. Channel Catfish — Slow: Anglers report catching catfish out of tree piles with cut bait. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers report catching bass casting the shoreline and in the tree piles.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile south of Orient: Water clarity is fair. Bluegill — Good: Catch 8-inch bluegills around the tree piles in the lake. Shore anglers are catching fish with worms under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use cut bait or shrimp. Yellow Bullhead — Fair: Catfish anglers are picking up a few large bullheads.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Slow. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers are slow trolling 8 feet of water with small jigs tipped with a crawler to find fish. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast the shore line and the tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass. Don’t overlook the underwater reefs and rock piles in the lake to find largemouth bass.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, 4 miles east of Stanton: Viking Lake is 7 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Black Crappie — Fair. Bluegill — Fair. Channel Catfish — Fair: Catch channel catfish from shore with stink bait. Largemouth Bass — Fair.
For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Black Crappie — Good: Catch crappie up to 9.5-inches with jigs tipped with minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8-inches with worms under a bobber fished near the fishing jetties. Channel Catfish — Slow: Try night crawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish up to 8 pounds. Largemouth Bass- Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles.
Three Mile Lake, Union County, three miles northwest of Afton: Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Bluegill — Good: Try jigs fished near near dirt mounds or rock piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Walleye — Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow fished near main lake rocky points.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie — Good: Catch crappie up to 9.5-inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished along cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill — Fair: Try jigs tipped with a worm fished fished in shallow coves to catch bluegill up to 8-inches. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock piles. Yellow Perch — Slow: Use minnows fished along the fishing jetties to catch yellow perch up to 10-inches.
Water temperature is in the low-70’s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.