Three area teams had good chances at getting spots in the Iowa football playoffs at season’s beginning.
Two other area teams slowly but surely made their cases to be part of the 32-team field.
ACGC, Audubon and CAM rank among the former group. ACGC and Audubon each have one loss on their records, while CAM went through the season unbeaten.
The latter two teams are AHSTW and Exira-EHK. The Spartans rebounded from a winless season last year to win five games, including what was perhaps their signature victory over Boyer Valley two weeks ago, to take its place in the playoffs. The Vikings, meantime, got their signature win over arch-rival Riverside and earned the fourth and final bid from Class A District 7 to make the field.
All area teams begin the road to the UNI-Dome at 7 p.m. today. Previews follow below:
CLASS 1A
South Hamilton at ACGC: ACGC has had a magical season, the only blip in the road being a loss to Van Meter in the final week of the regular season. As a consolation, the Chargers did something no other team has done to them during the regular season in nearly 40 games: Taken a lead over the Bulldogs, thanks to Cayden Jensen's kickoff return to the house.
A rematch may come before the UNI-Dome, depending on how the pods are drawn after the first round, but in the interim, coach Cody Matthewson's team is focused on South Hamilton, which took the No. 3 seed from its district and brings a 4-4 record to Guthrie Center.
ACGC has a Class 1A-high 2,913 rushing yards, and will be looking to contain a Hawks offense that is also heavy on the run: 2,111 yards. Like the Chargers, the Hawks have multiple rushing threats, lead by junior Landen Skartvedt and his 1,010 yars and nine scores; Austin Busch, a senior, is right behind with 595 yards and 10 scores. Skartvedt is the top tackler on defense with 33 solo tackles, and the Hawks have forced nine turnovers, with a fumble recovery and an interception each returned for touchdowns.
ACGC will be looking to rebound offensively after being held to 172 total yards, way below their 391-per-game average. Defense has also been strong suits for the Chargers, but last week they gave up 421 yards. Gavin Cornelison's 1,322 yards rushing is among the best in all classes. Jensen's kickoff was his sixth of his career, matching an 11-player state record.
CLASS A
AHSTW at Woodbury Central: It's been an up-and-down season for the Vikings, but the biggest up was a 49-19 win over Riverside, a game that ultimately made the difference in the Vikings making the 32-team playoff field. It's their first true post-season appearance since 2018, when the Vikings were state runners-up.
Still, they needed some help from Earlham and then had to help their own cause to get the playoff spot. Earlham did its part by downing Riverside to eliminate them from the post-season, and then the Vikings completed a late comeback to overtake Council Bluffs St. Albert 20-17, a game where Hayden Fischer was instrumental with a pair of interceptions. Raydden Grobe had the last-second touchdown to complete the magical victory.
Sternberg has been sure and steady this season, with 1,207 yards passing and nine touchdowns. The offense has been evenly balanced between rush and pass, with 1,041 yards on the ground and Denver Pauley being the main ball carrier with 683 yards and eight touchdowns.
Woodbury Central averages 40.5 points per game and their all-purpose yards total – 3,121, almost even between rush and pass – is third overall in Class A. Dallas Kluender has all but 18 of his team's 1,540 passing yards with 21 touchdowns. Carter Bell has 653 receiving yards and 10 scores, but two others have more than 250 yards receiving. Max McGill is the go-to guy on the ground with 903 yards on 137 carries and 14 scores.
McGill and Luke Paulsen are the leaders on defense with 45 tackles each, both having at least four tackles for losses. The Wildcats have returned two of their 11 interceptions for touchdowns.
EIGHT-MAN
Stanton-Essex at Audubon: The Wheelers drew Stanton-Essex, a team that went 6-2 during the regular season. For as close in proximity as both teams have been and their playoff history, this is possibly the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the eight-man era.
Both teams opened against traditionally strong squads from Warren County, and were impressive in victory, including Audubon’s “W” against Southeast Warren and the Vikings’ victory over Martensdale-St. Marys.
The Corner Conference has traditionally sent strong football teams into their respective districts, and the Vikings have good numbers to make their case. They can both run (1582 total yards) and pass (1186 total yards) the ball. Carter Johnson has 1,332 total yards, including 500 on the ground and 30 receiving, and has had a hand in 21 total touchdowns. Jack Roberts is his main receiver with 428 yards in 17 receptions and six touchdowns; Logan Roberts (223 yards, 5 TD) is the second option.
Logan Roberts is the top rushing threat with 815 yards, including 13 touchdowns and 81 total carries. He, along with Johnson, are among the defensive leaders, with Roberts having 72 tackles, 11 for losses. Johnson has four interceptions, including one for a touchdown.
Audubon quarterback Gavin Smith finished the regular season with 2,133 total yards and a hand in 43 touchdowns. Carter Andreasen has been the second rushing option for the Wheelers with 630 yards and nine touchdowns.
East Mills at CAM: This is a rematch from the regular season, wherein the Cougars ripped the Wolverines 78-7. Coach Barry Bower's team rolled to a 50-0 halftime lead and kept the pressure on, with Lane Spieker having his typical monster night with 387 yards and eight touchdowns total.
The season has been all about Spieker, who leads or is near the top in multiple offensive categories, including touchdowns and yards rushing. His total yardage is 2,794, or more than a mile and a half, and that's figured heavily into 56 touchdowns all three ways, including 45 on the ground.
East Mills will have one more chance to try to figure out Spieker and his talented fellow seniors, including Ethan Follmann, Cade Ticknor, Joe Kauffman, Colby Rich and others. Despite a loss to Stanton-Essex to close the regular season, the Wolverines got in.
Ethan Meier has been a force to reckon with, passing for 1,371 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushign for 864 yards and another 13 touchdowns. Ryan Stortenbecker has 436 yards rushing and nine scores to his credit. Mason Crouse and Davis McGrew are the top receiving threats, and Stortenbecker leads on defense with 49 tackles. The Wolverines have forced 18 turnovers.
Exira-EHK at Remsen St. Marys: Trey Petersen has developed into one of southwest Iowa’s most potent quarterbacks, finishing Friday’s victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard with 323 total yards and a hand in seven touchdowns. Four were by pass, part of 181 yard effort through the air, and he found six different receivers, with four – Easton Nelson, Aiden Flathers, Alex Hansen and Cash Emgarten – all scoring.
It was that incredible 561-yard night Oct. 8 against Boyer Valley, the one that effectively won the Spartans a spot in the post-season, that has him at a video game-like 2,220 total yards on the season, including 1,603 on the pass.
Another strong effort will be needed against fourth-ranked Remsen St. Marys, which cruised through the regular season.
The offense runs through Cael Ortman, who has 1,027 yards passing and 647 rushing for 39 total touchdowns. Five Hawks backs have 100 or more yards rushing, with Brenden Fisch the No. 2 option at 617 yards. Austin Jensen is the to receiver with 371 yards, with Ryan Willman having 279.
The Hawks’ defense has 10 sacks among its 33 tackles for losses. Willman and Jensen each have three interceptions; the Hawks have forced 23 turnovers.