HARLAN – It was hot outside Saturday night. But not as Hot as the action at the Shelby County Speedway. Sorensen Equipment Late Models put on a show in an exciting feature event.
Early leader Jack Hearty of Omaha led for nearly half of the race holding off challenges from Jesse Sobbing who danced his way through the field to eventually take the lead and go on for the win.
Cade Richards from Lincoln picked up second as he finished ahead of Nick Deal in third Hearty in fourth and Drew Baker rounding out the top 5. Point leader Sterling Perkins finished in sixth and Micah Brown seventh as these two are in a close battle for the Championship this Saturday night.
Sport Compacts saw Caine Mahlberg once again charge his way to the top spot winning yet another over Trent Reed Justin Reed Point leader Kolby Sabin and Jordan Runge rounding out the top 5.
In KNOD Radio Hobby Stock action Jeff Fink pick up the win in a hard fought battle with Jason Tetzlaff who finished second and Riley Christensen in third, Kevin Bruck fourth and Colby Christensen who started in last place finished in fifth.
In the Keast Motors Sport Mods, Luke LeRette made his way to the front and held off a furious charge from Points leader Dylan Petersen who came in second Joe Hendricks finished in third followed by Chris Burke of Altoona and Jim Blazina out of Omaha.
In the Pizza Ranch Stock Cars Mike Nichols wasted no time working his way to the front for yet another win. Second place went to Craig Reetz as he held off Mike Albertsen who was third. The Racing MD Dr. Nick Stier finished in fourth in a good run and Mike Stapleton out of Denison rounded out the top 5.
