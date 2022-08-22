Iowa Track Coaches
Association
CLASS 1A
Boys: 1. ACGC. 2. Bellevue. 3. Iowa City Regina. 4. Fort Dodge St. Edmond. 5. Ogden. 6. Woodbine. 7. Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran. 8. Maquoketa Valley. 9. Central Decatur. 10. Earlham. 11. Mason City Newman Catholic. 12. Council Bluffs St. Albert. 13. Cascade. 14. Madrid. 15. Hudson. 16. Clayton Ridge. 17. IKM-Manning. 18. North Mahaska. 19. Central Springs. 20. Columbus Community.
Girls: 1. Sibley-Ocheyedan. 2. South Winneshiek. 3. Logan-Magnolia. 4. Fort Dodge St. Edmond. 5. Woodbine. 6. Earlham. 7. North Linn. 8. Hudson. 9. ACGC. 10. Iowa City Regina. 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert. 12. North Tama. 13. Wapsie Valley. 14. Mason City Newman Catholic. 15. Pekin. 16. Central Decatur. 17. Central Elkader. 18. Colfax-Mingo. 19. West Fork. 20. Sioux Central.
CLASS 2A
Boys: 1. Tipton. 2. Des Moines Christian. 3. Waukon. 4. Okoboji Milford. 5. Hull Western Christian. 6. Oelwein. 7. Danville-New London. 8. Williamsburg. 9. Orange City Unity Christian. 10. Monticello. 11. Mid-Prairie. 12. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck. 13. Denver. 14. Anamosa. 15. Jesup. 16. Spirit Lake. 17. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon. 18. Albia. 19. Northeast. 20. New Hampton.
Girls: 1. Denver. 2. Jesup. 3. Mid-Prairie. 4. Monticello. 5. Tipton. 6. Van Meter. 7. Dyersville Beckman. 8. Williamsburg. 9. Cherokee. 10. Des Moines Christian. 11. Clarinda. 12. Roland-Story. 13. Albia. 14. Orange City Unity Christian. 15. Crestwood. 16. Union LaPorte City. 17. Dike-New Hartford. 18. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. 19. Okoboji Milford. 20. Davis County.
CLASS 3A
Boys: 1. Marion. 2. North Polk. 3. Pella. 4. Glenwood. 5. Carlisle. 6. Solon. 7. MOC-Floyd Valley. 8. Western Dubuque. 9. Mount Vernon-Lisbon. 10. ADM. 11. Sioux Center. 12. Council Bluffs Lewis Central. 13. Clear Lake. 14. Decorah. 15. Newton. 16. Gilbert. 17. Charles City. 18. Clear Creek Amana. 19. Winterset. 20. Washington.
Girls: 1. Solon. 2. Ballard. 3. Mount Vernon-Lisbon. 4. Western Dubuque. 5. Glenwood. 6. Gilbert. 7. Carlisle. 8. North Polk. 9. MOC-Floyd Valley. 10. Spener. 11. Center Point-Urbana. 12. Harlan. 13. Pella. 14. Sioux City Heelan. 15. Clear Creek Amana. 16. Dubuque Wahlert. 17. Waverly-Shell Rock. 18. ADM. 19. Marion. 20. Washington.
CLASS 4A
Boys: 1. West Des Moines Dowling. 2. Iowa City High. 3. Norwalk. 4. Johnston. 5. Sioux City North. 6. Pleasant Valley. 7. Cedar Falls. 8. Iowa City West. 9. Urbandale. 10. Waukee Northwest. 11. Ankeny. 12. Dallas Center-Grimes. 13. Dubuque Hempstead. 14. West Des Moines Valley. 15. Cedar Rapids Kennedy. 16. Cedar Rapids Prairie. 17. Southeast Polk. 18. Linn-Mar. 19. Ankeny Centennial. 20. Iowa City Liberty.
Girls: 1. Dubuque Hempstead. 2. Pleasant Valley. 3. Ames. 4. Johnston. 5. Des Moines Roosevelt. 6. Ankeny. 7. Ankeny Centennial. 8. West Des Moines Dowling. 9. West Des Moines Valley. 10. Dubuque Senior. 11. Linn-Mar. 12. Dallas Center-Grimes. 13. Cedar Rapids Prairie. 14. Iowa City High. 15. Waukee. 16. Urbandale. 17. Indianola. 18. Southeast Polk. 19. Iowa City West. 20. Cedar Falls.