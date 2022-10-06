The stretch run of the 2022 football season is already here, and for Atlantic, the goal of at least a winning season is still in good sight.
Wins the next three weeks over – in order – Knoxville, Saydel and Creston – will get the Trojans that 5-4 record, which would be an excellent springboard into the 2023 season, one that will feature redrawn districts, a new order of opponents and future success.
The focus, of course, is on Knoxville and moving on from last week’s 54-7 loss to Harlan on the Cyclones’ homecoming night.
The Cyclones looked every bit the part of the state’s third-ranked team, rolling to a 33-0 halftime lead and using three quick third-quarter turnovers to assert their superiority.
That said, there were a few positives that coach Joe Brummer and his team took from the game. In particular, sophomore Tristan Hayes, the Trojans’ backup quarterback, had a good performance in coming in for Caden Andersen, who was injured during the Trojans’ first series of the game.
“Tristan stepped up big time and we got some experience there,” said Brummer. “And defensively, we stopped the run pretty well. I thought we played the run pretty well ... two positives we can take from the game.”
In his first game, Hayes was 8-for-14 passing for 68 yards. Dante Hedrington had 51 yards and a late touchdown for the Trojans. Defensively, the Cyclones were held to 66 yards, but it was the expert passing of Teagon Kasperbauer and strong defense that made the difference for the Cyclones.
As far as Andersen, there is a not-for-sure answer on his status, except he will not be playing this week against Knoxville. The play on which his injury happened saw the snap get dropped, Andersen scrambled to the right sideline and got tackled. He landed on his right shoulder and had to come out.
He was seen on the sidelines with an arm sling, and went to the hospital to get checked out.
“It’s the shoulder-collarbone area, and the X-rays were negative but they’re not for sure,” said Brummer. “We don’t have a timetable” for Andersen’s return.
Otherwise, Brummer said he told his team on Monday that the focus now is on Knoxville.
While the BC Moore model and others suggest that Atlantic is the favored team, the Trojan coaching staff and team are taking nothing fo granted. Brummer said Knoxville is a better team than its record indicates.
The Panthers picked up their first win of the year last week against Saydel, 42-6, but of their five losses, two of them were closer than their three-touchdown margins would suggest while they nearly knocked off a Fairfield team (29-28) that is now 4-2.
“Knoxville’s a good team, and they’re vastly improved from last year,” said Brummer, referring to a new coaching staff and a good group of returning letterwinners. “They had a tough schedule already, with Fairfield and Carlisle and they’ve been to Creston so they’ve played some good teams and they do some really good things.
“They play really well on defense, as they fly around and have athletes on offense,” he said. “They have some good wide receivers and the quarterback has a cannon for an arm. They’re really athletic.
“They have their running back, wing back, tight end and a couple linemen play both ways. “They have a lot of kids who are aggressive and have better energy and enthusiasm this year.”
While statistically the Panthers have more yards passing than rushing, it’s their ground game that sets the table. Andon Trout (65-168 yards, 3 TDs) and Noah Keefer (20-131) are the main rushing threats.
Keefer, the quarterback, is 56-113 for 723 yards and has six touchdowns against two interceptions. Koby Higginbotham (17-255, 2 TDs) and Jay Kellar (19-243, 4 TDs) are the top receivers, whole Konner Leslie also has more than a dozen catches and a 9.2 yards-per-catch average.
Defensively, the Panthers run a 4-4 formation while slipping into a radar look once in awhile to keep opponents guessing. Dakota Ramsey and Luka DeJong each have four tackles for losses, while Ruger Kendall has a team-best three sacks. Kellar has forced two turnovers, including a 32-yard interception for a touchdown.
For Atlantic, Hedrington is closing in on 400 yards rushing for the season, while Colton Rasmussen is just 13 yards shy of 500 yards receiving for the year.
It’s those statistics the Trojans hope to build upon as they now focus on getting that winning record. With a win Friday at Knoxville, the first step toward that goal will be accomplished.
“We talked with the kids and from here on, every game has got to be a win,” said Brummer. “Winnable or not, we can’t have any more blunders or losses or miscues. It’s win from here on out ... if we want to make the playoffs and have a chance.”