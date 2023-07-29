The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of July 27, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: The water temperature is 78 degrees. Black Crappie — Fair: Slow troll open water areas keeping your bait above 10 feet to catch 9-inch black crappies. Bluegill — Good: Troll or drift small jigs to catch 8-inch fish. The campground arm has been the best. Largemouth Bass — Good.
Lake Manawa, Pottawatt-amie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Lake Manawa is 2 feet low. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try Sonny’s dip bait or cut bait on windy shorelines. Catch catfish of all sizes. Walleye — Fair: Cast or troll crankbaits near the sides of dredge cuts to find actively feeding walleye. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) — Slow: Walleye anglers are picking up an occasional wiper on crankbaits.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Adair: The DNR is drawing Meadow down 3 feet to improve the size quality of bluegill. The boat ramp is usable. Black Crappie — No Report: Find 9-inch black crappie around cedar tree piles. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Anglers are catching largemouth bass out of tree piles using plastics.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southwest of Harlan: Water clarity is 27 inches. Black Crappie — Slow: Look for crappie around deep structure; fish average 10-inches. Bluegill — Fair: Anglers are catching bluegill in open water areas with nightcrawlers. Fish will average 9-inches. Largemouth Bass — Good: Largemouth bass can be caught all around the lake.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: The Viking Lake water level is down 8 inches. All boat ramps are usable. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for crappies around deep tree piles. Fish will average 9-inches. There is a large year class of 6-inch black crappie in the lake. Bluegill — Good: Try slow trolling or casting crawlers under a bobber around deep tree piles. Fish will average 8-inches. Channel Catfish — No Report: Viking has a good population of 19- to 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast the shoreline just outside the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Anglers are catching numbers of bass in shallow tree piles.
Willow Lake, Harrison County, 5-1/2 miles west of Woodbine: Willow lake has very good water clarity. Panfishing has been good this year. Black Crappie — No Report: Look for black crappie in deep tree piles. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass — Good.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along deep cedar tree brush piles.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, 4 miles north of Corning: Channel Catfish — Good: Catch all sizes of channel catfish with nightcrawlers fished along shallow rocky shorelines.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at main ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Try a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the fish mounds early morning or late evening to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main boat ramp. Bluegill — Slow: Try a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished along the fish mounds early morning or late evening to catch bluegill of all sizes.
Water temperature is in the low 80s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.