AUDUBON – Stefi Beisswenger appreciates running with a senior leader like Hannah Thygesen.
Especially on a tough, hilly cross country course like the Audubon Golf & Country Club, the home course for Beisswenger, Thygesen and their Audubon teammates.
“It was pretty fun having her run with me,” said Beisswenger, about a half hour after picking up her first high school cross country victory with a convincing win at Thursday afternoon’s Audubon Invitational.
The Wheeler freshman pulled into the lead late in the first mile and kept up the pace in running to a winning time of 21:56.7.
Once she pushed past Steinmetz, Beisswenger kept up the pace, eventually turning in a 27-second win.
“The first mile was simple, but then I decided to step it up and go for the lead,” said Beisswenger.”Having a first place it makes me feel good about myself and the effort I’ve been putting in.”
Thygesen is appreciative of the efforts Beisswenger has put in so far this year.
“Stefi works hard and puts a lot of effort into what she does. I’m pretty proud of her and she’s a good asset to the team,” said Thygesen, who came in third with a 22:28.3 time. “Most of the time, we start together and then Stefi usually fades away from me. But we always encourage each other and push each other the short time we’re together.”
Jackson Deist led the Wheeler boys with a time of 19:19.1, good for sixth place.
Riverside had a pair of top-5 finishes, one each for the boys in runner-up Mason McCready with a time of 18:30.6, and girls with Becca Cody placing fifth with a time of 23:03.1.
Coach Alex Oliver said Cody’s time was a personal best, and noted how hard she’s been working hard. As for McCready – he was joined in the top 10 by Bulldog teammate Eric Duhahek, “I really thought with about a half mile left, he was going to chase (eventual winner Nicholas Milner of Council Bluffs Heartland Christian) down, but it didn’t work out.”
“We definitely like this time of the year. It gets cooler and easier to run and the hard work starts to pay off,” said Oliver, happy with how his teams are trending.
Ella Petersen was tops for the Exira-EHK girls, seventh with a time of 23:55.5. For the Spartan boys, it was Treaven Hill-Borger with a time of 21:52.2, good for 19th place.
“This is one of the tougher courses around so the kids have to work extremely hard to battle the hills,” said Spartan coach Terry Weisenborn, happy with his team’s efforts. “We’ve performed well ... and I’m sure we had some personal records.”
Only one team, IKM-Manning had a complete contingent finish for the girls as just 21 runners crossed the finish line. The boys’ side had just three complete teams, with IKM-Manning also winning.