ATLANTIC – CAM had the medalist with freshman Chase Jahde firing a 3-over par 73, and it went a long way toward the Cougars winning a Rolling Valley Conference championship.
It was the Cougars winning team honors with a 343 on a warm, windy afternoon at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club, edging Boyer Valley by three strokes.
Jahde dominated the field, finishing eight strokes ahead of runner-up medalist Toby Benniger of Coon Rapids-Bayard. The Crusaders, which finished third, and Boyer Valley each had two in the top 5.
Logan Lawrence finished sixth overall with an 87, while Gavyn Jessen was also in the top 10 with his 89. Seth Hensley rounded out the Cougar scoring with a 94, with Bradyn Bohnsack (102) and Carson Cary (103) also competing.
Exira-EHK finished fourth teamwise with a 379, with Trey Petersen coming in seventh overall with an 88. Quintinn White and Gavin Bengard each had 95s, and Derrek Kommes fired a 101 to finish the Spartan scoring. Also on the course were Easton Nelson and Cole Brabham, each with 116s.
On the girls side, only two RVC girls’ teams had full squads to figure in the scoring, with Boyer Valley getting Coon Rapids-Bayard, 448-482.
Locally, CAM’s Reese Snyder came in third with a 56, while Mady McKee had a 57, just outside the top five. For Exira-EHK, only Shay Burmeister competed, and she had a 65.