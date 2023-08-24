ANITA – CAM will open its varsity football season this week ranked third in Iowa eight-player football, per Radio Iowa’s pre-season rankings.
The Cougars, who are coming off a round-of-16 playoff appearance a year ago and two years’ removed from a state championship, will travel to arch-rival Audubon for Friday’s non-district game. It’s unusual in that the Cougars and Wheelers are in different districts this time around, CAM in District 10, the Wheelers in District 9.
A sneak preview of the Cougar football team was published in the News-Telegraph on Aug. 14. The cross country and volleyball teams also have been preparing for the upcoming season, and here’s a brief peek at what to expect from each team:
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cougar boys will be looking for runners as Blake Gossman, now a sophomore, was the lone underclassman to compete at last year’s Rolling Valley Conference meet at Dunlap; he placed 29th. Both Gavin Clayton and Carson Cary have graduated.
On the girls’ side, all five of the Cougar girls who ran varsity are potentially back, led by seniors Carly Dennis (18th at RVC) and Mia South (20th). Sophomore Allison South (16th), and juniors Ellen Gerlock (21st) and Elizabeth Rouse (22nd) also could be back.
Three runners competed in last year’s RVC middle school race, all eighth graders. For the girls, it was Sophi Herzberg and Meghan Gerlock, while Dustin McCurdy was the lone boys’ runner.
The Cougars’ scheduled meet at Woodward-Granger on Monday was postponed due to the excessive heat. The first meet is now Thursday, Aug. 31, and the West Central Valley meet at Dexter.
VOLLEYBALL
The Cougars are coming off a Rolling Valley Conference runner-up finish and a 24-8 record, with a RVC loss only to Glidden-Ralston. The Cougars advanced to the Iowa Class 1A regional quarterfinals before falling in three straight sets to Tri-Center.
The Cougars look to build around three returning seniors: Emma Follmann, Meredith Rich and Eva Steffensen. Steffensen (237 kills, .190 efficiency) and Follmann (151 kills) were both in the top five in hitting a year ago, while fellow Rich (94 kills) is another potent option.
Whomever gets the ball for potential kills will need to rely on a new setter, as now-graduate Breanna Bower had all but 19 of her team’s 553 assists. Senior Jenna Platt has just seven assists.
Steffensen and Follmann could have big years defensively, with 45 and 36 blocks, respectively. Stefensen adds 227 digs, Rich 317 and Follmann 86. Follmann returns a team-best 94.9% serving rate and 34 ace serves, while Steffensen had 93.4% serving success and 29 kills, while Jenna Platt was also above 90% serving.
The Cougars will open the season Saturday at the AHSTW Invitational in Avoca.