The Iowa State Fair Tumbling Competition took place on August 21st with 12 teams from dance and gymnastics facilities across Iowa. Salute Gymnastics took 21 gymnasts to the competition and brought home 5 first place awards in their individual age groups.
In addition to the individual awards, Salute Gymnastics received 3rd place as a team, just missing out on 2nd place by 0.1 points.
“It was great being back at the State Fair and competing again. This is a fun competition and that everyone has the opportunity to compete at the State Fair. I saw many of the kids do the best routine today that I’ve even seen them do before. I’m really proud of the group.” Said Teresa Middents, Coach of Salute Gymnastics.