When it comes to all-state basketball spots, the News-Telegraph area minded its P’s and Q’s.
As in, Paytn Harter and Quinn Grubbs.
Harter, the Atlantic sophomore who is quickly on her way to becoming one of the school’s most prolific players in the 5-on-5 era, snatched a second-team spot in Class 3A.
For Grubbs, the Exira-EHK senior, she snatched a spot on the first-team. This was her third all-state mention, making the second team both her freshman and sophomore seasons.
The two were chosen as sports writers with the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA), along with basketball coaches, selected its 2023 girls basketball all-state teams for all five Iowa classes, 1A through 5A, on Saturday. The IPSWA’s teams were announced early this morning. Brian Rathjen of the Atlantic News-Telegraph was among the sports writers participating.
Harter was the Trojans’ leading scorer, with 15 ppg. She added just over 10 rebounds a game, to average a double-double. Her line also included 66 steals and 49 assists. She’s a two-year starter so far for the Trojans, with 657 career points and 418 rebounds over her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Harter becomes the second Atlantic player to earn all-state honors in the past three years, with Haley Rasmussen so honored in 2020 and 2021.
Grubbs finished with a 17.5 ppg average and dished out 113 assists. She added 102 rebounds and 89 steals during her senior year. That capped off a four-year run as starter, contributing to 87 wins and four regional final appearances, including state tournament trips in 2021 and 2022. She finished her outstanding career with 1,448 points and more than 320 steals.
Grubbs is the third Exira-EHK player to earn three all-state honors, with Sophia Peppers (2016-2018) and Macy Emgarten (2020-2022) also multiple honorees. Maddy Peppers (2012) and Rachel Smith (2015) also earned all-state honors for the Spartans after the former Exira and Elk Horn-Kimballton schools joined together in 2010.
Algona Bishop Garrigan senior Audi Crooks was selected as the IPSWA’s Miss Iowa Basketball. The 6’3” Iowa State recruit concluded a fabulous high school career with 2,734 points to rank third behind Ella Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area) and Deb Remmerde (Rock Valley).
Although finishing behind those two guards, Crooks, a center, scored more field goals (1,195) than any other player in the five-player era. She also ripped down 1,339 rebounds in her career, also ranking No. 3 all-time.
Crooks set a new single-season record all-time for points in a season with 889 this winter. She also set new state tournament records for most points in a single game (49), most points in a tournament (117), most rebounds in a tournament (45) and rebounds in a career (160). Crooks led her team to the Class 1A state title game all four years of her career, including state titles the past two years. She was a member of the Class 1A all-tournament team in all four years and was named the captain in both 2020 and 2023. Bishop Garrigan went 101-8 in her high school career.
The Miss Basketball honor and the all-state teams are voted on by both sports writers and high school basketball coaches who attended the meeting. Nominations were taken in advance of the meeting online, as well as made during the selection meeting. Only one vote was allowed per class from each newspaper or school.