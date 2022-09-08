11-MAN
ACGC at Des Moines Christian: ACGC rebounded from a surprising Week 1 loss to hold off Woodward-Granger 34-30. The Chargers rolled up 365 yards, all on the ground, with Seth Reno (153 yards) and Brock Littler (136 yards) getting the bulk of the yards and four touchdowns between them. The Lions of DMC have a pass-heavy game, with Tate Platte 33-for-51 for 492 yards and eight touchdowns against just one interception.
AHSTW at Southwest Valley: The Vikings are ranked 10th in Iowa Class A after a pair of impressive starts, including a 50-28 win over Earlham. Kyle Sternberg had 203 passing yards in the win over the Cardinals and three touchdowns, while Luke Sternberg had four rushing scores and 151 yards as the team rolled up 468 total yards. Southwest Valley is 2-0 and scored a 35-0 win over Sidney last week.Evan Timmerman has 119 yards passing and 279 yards rushing, figuring into five touchdowns overall. Colin Jacobs has seven tackles for losses and an interception for the Timberwolves.
Riverside at Mount Ayr: The Bulldogs came close to their first victory but fell to Council Bluffs St. Albert on a late field goal, 30-28. Grady Jeppesen has 372 yards passing and a touchdown, while Jaxon Gordon has started to come through as a freshman with 135 yards rushing and a touchdown. Brody Zimmerman has a pair of quarterback sacks amongst 4.5 total tackles for loss. Mount Ayr is 2-0 after a 33-13 win over Central Decatur, and is led by Jaixen Frost's 207 yards passing and three touchdowns. Jaydon Knight has 10.5 total tackles.
8-MAN
Audubon at Fremont-Mills: Audubon picked up its first win of the year with a 50-13 win over Boyer Valley. Aaron Olsen ran for three touchdowns and 179 yards, and Manny Beisswenger added 84 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. The Wheeler defense held the Bulldogs to 193 total yards. Fremont-Mills rebounded from a tight Week 1 loss to upend Stanton-Essex 42-6, holding the Vikings to 150 total yards, including just 19 on the ground. A balanced Knights' rushing attack saw Braxton Blackburn gain 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and two others gain at least 50 yards.
West Harrison at CAM: The fifth-rated Cougars will be tested by a Hawkeye team that scored the winning touchdown with four seconds left in a big 35-32 win over Exira-EHK. Chase Spieker is starting to step into his older brother's shoes well, with 201 yards passing and five touchdowns in a 56-16 win over Woodbine a week ago. Sam Foreman is becoming the feature wide receiver upon 145 yards and three scores last week. Mason McIntosh has 192 yards passing and Walker Rife 250 yards rushing in an offense that roughly goes 60-40 toward rushing. Nolan Birdsall has four quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery for the Hawkeyes.
Woodbine at Exira-EHK: The Spartans welcome the Tigers for homecoming. Quarterback Trey Petersen is fresh off a 331-yard, four-touchdown passing performance in a loss to West Harrison, in a second half that saw four lead changes. Cash Emgarten had two touchdowns and 106 yards receiving, including a long of 57 yards, while Aiden Flathers had a 38-yard scoring catch. Woodbine is 0-2, both one-sided losses coming to tough southwest Iowa squads CAM and East Mills. Brodyn Pryor is 34-for-67 passing for 510 yards and three touchdowns, while Bernie Nelson has 146 yards and a score rushing.
East Mills at Griswold: The Tigers have their home opener Friday after a road trip that saw two one-sided losses. The team was held to 170 total yards, with Mason Steinhoff's fourth-quarter touchdown run averting the shutout against Bedford. East Mills' quarterback Zach Thornburg has 124 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while Ryan Stortenbecker is strong on both sides of the ball, with 151 rushing yards and four total touchdowns, and two interceptions and 6.5 tackles for losses defensively.