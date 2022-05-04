ATLANTIC – Audubon had a top-10 finisher on both sides, both boys and girls, while the Riverside girls also had a golfer make the top 10 at the Western Iowa Conference meet Wednesday afternoon at Nishna Hills Golf Course.
Audubon's teams both finished in the top half of the league, with the Wheeler boys finishing second with a 351, behind meet champion Treynor's sensational score of 309. The Wheeler girls came in fourth with a score of 446, with Treynor competing the sweep with a 400.
It was the Wheelers Kali Irlmeier who had the best showing, coming in third for the girls. She fired a 45 on the front side before rounding out the back side with a 52 to finish her bronze-medal day with a 97. Alogn the way, she had a pair of even pars, on the third and 17th holes.
The Wheeler boys were paced by Jay Remsburg, who finished sixth overall with a score of 82. He had four even pars on the front side to help boost his performance.
The other top-10 individual came on the girls side, where Riverside's Addison Brink finished with a 98, good for fifth place. The Lady Dawgs came in fifth with a 493.
AHSTW's boys also competed, with Nate Jorgensen carding a 96.
Western Iowa Conference golf meet
Wednesday, May 4, at Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Treynor 309, 2. Audubon 351, 3. Tri-Center 357, 4. Missouri Valley 364, 5. Underewood 369, 6. Logan-Magnolia 371, 7. IKM-Manning 381, 8. AHSTW 503.
Top 10: 1. Ethan Konz (T) 70; 2. Max Nielsen (IKMM) 77; 3. Ryan McIntyre (T) 78; 4. Ryan Konz (T) 80; 5. Alex Mass (T) 81; 6 (tie). Jay Remsburg (Aud) and Gabe Travis (T) 82; 8. Jackson Tennis (MV), Grant Way (TC) and Evan White (MV) 84.
Audubon: Jay Remsburg 82, Evan Alt 89, Gavin Smith 91, Edward Miller 91, Oliver Deist 95, Derek Bald 107.
AHSTW: Nate Jorgensen 96, Tyson Osbahr 120, Aiden Akers 129, Zachary Nielsen 158, Wyatt Evans 163.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Treynor 400, 2. Logan-Magnolia 420, 3. IKM-Manning 427, 4. Audubon 446, 5. Riverside 493, 6. Tri-Center 496, 7. Underwood 499, 8. Missouri Valley 510.
Top 10: 1. Kylie Powers (IKMM) 88, 2. Brooklynn Currin (Tre) 90, 3. Kali Irlmeier (Aud) and Kali Collins (L-M) 97, 5. Addison Brink (Riv) 98, 6. Madeline Lewis (Tre) 100, 7. Henley Arbaugh (MV) 103, 8. Cara Ohl (L-M) 104, 9 (tie). Andralynne Pittmann (T) and Keely Smith (T) 100.
Audubon: Irlmeier 97, Sienna Albertsen 109, Allison Elmquist 115, Kacie Anthofer 125.
Riverside: Brink 98, McKenna Sick 108, Kia Meek 141, Akia Turney 146, Autumn Bennet 169.