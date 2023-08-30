GRIMES – The News-Telegraph area had two top-10 finishers at the Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational on a warm Tuesday night in Grimes.
Claire Pellett finished eighth with a time of 20:55 to pace the Atlantic girls to a sixth-place finish. Belle Berg came in 21st with a time of 21:49 as the Trojan girls were running without two girls due to illness.
Also finishing for Atlantic’s girls were Katrina Williams (33rd), Avery Nicholas (47th), Mariah Huffman (57th), Makenna Schroeder (58th) and Ella Brummer (63rd).
ACGC was led by Ava Campbell, who was 19th with a time of 21:44.
On the boys’ side, it was ACGC’s Andrew Mahaffey who came in fourth with a time of 17:06, as the Iowa Track Coaches Association’s pre-season top-ranked Class 1A team finished sixth, one place above Atlantic.
The Trojan boys were led by Alex Sonntag, who came in 26th with a time of 18:25, and Bennett Whetstone, who was 28th with a time of 18:33. Also competing were Devon Fields (42nd), Tyrell Williams (43rd), Braden Spurr (46th), Christian Thompson (47th) and Rickie Fields (50th).
Atlantic will return to the course Tuesday, Sept. 5, when the Trojans compete at Clarinda.
Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational
Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Grimes
Boys
Team scores: 1. Dallas Center-Grimes 34, 2. Des Moines Christian 83, 3. Carlisle and Indianola 93, 5. Winterset 106, 6. ACGC 139, 7. Atlantic 185, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 222, 9. Van Meter 285 10. Des Moines East 303.
Winner: Jack Every (DCG) 16:49.
Atlantic: 26. Alex Sonntag 18:25, 28. Bennett Whetstone 18:33, 42. Devon Fields 19:18. 43. Tyrell Williams 19:24, 46, Braden Spurr 19:35, 47. Christian Thompson 19:37, 50. Rickie Fields 19:53.
ACGC: 4. Andrew Maffey 17:06, 18. Gavin Sloss 18:04, 36. Noah Kading 18:58, 37. Lance Bunde 19:09, 44. Bo Arrasmith 19:24, 45. Preston Kent 19:26, 51. Jarrett McClain 19:58.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Dallas Center-Grimes 38, 2. Indianola 58, 3. Des Moines Christian 125, 4. Van Meter 130, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 144, 6. Atlantic 166, 7. Carlisle 178, 8. ACGC 189, 9. Winterset 219, 10. Bondurant-Farrar 236.
Winner: Piper Messerly (DCG) 19:29.
Atlantic: 8. Claire Pellett 20:55, 21. Belle Berg 21:49, 33. Katrina Williams 23:12, 47. Avery Nicholas 24:23, 57. Mariah Huffman 25:25, 58. Makenna Schroeder 25:28, 63. Ella Brummer 25:56.
ACGC: 19. Ava Campbell 21:44, 36. Adalyn Benson 23:32, 37. Hayden Coffman 23:34, 38. Cadence Peterson 23:35, 59. Emerson Van Meter 25:29, 66. Paige Van Meter 26:22. 67. Katelyn Schafer 26:41.