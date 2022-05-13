A bass fishing tournament is Saturday, May 14.
The event is a two-person team event, with a four-fish limit including big bass.
Registration is from 5 to 9 p.m. today (Friday) at the Middle Of Nowhere 1, Cumberland. Fishing time is from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with weigh-in cut-off at 3 p.m. at the Middle Of Nowhere 1.
Cost for a two-person team is $60. Prize money will be awarded to the top thee teams, and a trophy will be awarded for top three youth (15 and younger). A free-will donation dinner will take place after the tournament.
Call Shaune Feese at (515) 336-5530 or Randy Anderson Jr. at (712) 249-9837 for questions.