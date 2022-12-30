While most Atlantic sports teams are taking the holidays off for competition – they are practicing away – the Trojan archery team was in competition this week.
top story
PREP ARCHERY: Atlantic travels to Diagonal for meet
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic man killed in accident southwest of Adair
- Charges dismissed in theft of antique scaleCharges dismissed in theft of antique scale
- Area Police Reports
- Nash Roe Can Cook
- Area Police Reports
- Mayor Presents Milestone Award to Local Cadet
- Ernst Nominates Iowa Students to U.S. Service Academies
- Heritage House Guild Meeting
- Friendship Home Celebrates Family Christmas With Music, Santa
- Area Police Reports
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.