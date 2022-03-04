Four members of Exira-EHK's starting lineup were honored with spots on the all-Rolling Valley Conference team.
Macy Emgarten and Quinn Grubbs were first-team selections, in voting announced by league coaches earlier this week. Gaining second-team spots were Shay Burmeister and Mollie Rasmussen.
CAM, which tied for league runner-up honors, had two also make the first team. That was Mallory Behnken and Eva Steffensen.
Each of the foursome from Exira-EHK consistently scored in double digits throughout the year, and it was Emgarten, a senior and four-year letterwinner, who had a 17.2 ppg average prior to the state tournament. Grubbs, a junior, wasn't far behind with her 16 ppg average.
Rasmussen, a senior, had an 11 ppg spot while Burmeister, a junior and one of two who'll return next year from the starting lineup, was just under 10 with a 9.8, but often had more than 10 per game.
The quartet was also strong on the boards, combining for 471 rebounds. The assist leaders will be back with their 162 assists from this past seasn.
The Spartans were unbeaten in the RVC for the second year in a row and reached the state tournament for the sixth time in eight seasons.
For CAM, Behnken, a senior, had a 12.9 ppg average and grabbed 179 rebounds with some strong inside play. She also blocked 36 of her opponents' shots. Steffensen, a sophomore, had a 12.3 ppg average and dished out a team-best 63 assists and had 61 steals.
All-Rolling Valley Conference Basketball
First team
CAM: Mallory Benknen, Eva Steffensen. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Brynn Bass. Exira-EHK: Macy Emgarten, Quinn Grubbs. Glidden-Ralston: Paige Klocke. Woodbine: Charlie Prior, Nichole Sherer.
Second team
Boyer Valley: Talia Burkart, Leah Cooper. Coon Rapids-Bayard: Breeley Clayburg. Exira-EHK: Shay Burmeister, Mollie Rasmussen. Glidden-Ralston: Tiela Janssen. Paton-Churdan: Carmyn Paup. West Harrison: Maclayn Houston. Woodbine: Addison Erickson.