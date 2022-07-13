BONDURANT – Boy, were the players on the CAM baseball team excited after Tuesday night’s breakthrough Iowa Class 1A substate championship victory over Ogden.
Yes, the 20 or so members of the Cougar baseball team did the dogpile in right field.
But that didn’t come until after the post-game handshakes and a quick post-game chat with their coach, Dan Daugherty. The trigger of the early five-inning win over Ogden – 11-1 in five innings – came when a wild pitch sent pinch runner Ryan Bower home from third.
Then, after one of the players yelled out, “Dogpile!” the celebration began in earnest.
Now, a little more than 24 hours removed from the neutral-site win on Bondurant-Farrar’s home field, the Cougars are refocusing on round 1 of the state tournament.
The Cougars (27-2) have drawn the No. 6 seed and will play New London, from southeast Iowa, in the quarterfinals Monday, July 18, at Merchants Stadium in Carroll.
Game time will be 4:30 p.m. The Tigers defeated Moravia, also by an 11-1 score, in their substate championship and stamped their second-straight trip. Like CAM, the New London jumped on their foe early, scoring nine runs in the first inning and rarely allowing the Mohawks opportunities to get back into the game thereafter.
The Cougars scored five runs in both the first and second innings to take control in their game against Ogden.
But getting back to that win – y’know, the one that means CAM’s second state trip in school history, and first in five years – there’s still a lot to talk about.
Such as knowing that Ogden, despite their underdog role, came from a strong West Central Activities Conference and that their 23-9 record was the real deal. They had also pulled a couple of upsets along the tournament trail, including a district championship victory over No. 9-ranked Ankeny Christian, which had just one loss beforehand.
“We just knew coming in if we put the ball in play and made the routine plays, we were going to put ourselves in a good chance to go to state,” said Ethan Follmann. “And that’s what we did and we came out with the win. We just focused on putting the ball into play and trying to get runs in.”
And like Lane Spieker’s three-hitter, where he struck out seven and overcame a bit of shakiness in the third inning to get the big win.
“I felt like I had a pretty good command on the mound, until the (third) inning when I plunked a few people, but it is what it is,” said Spieker, the super senior that’s starred in football, track and now, baseball. “We had a nice run and as a pitcher that’s pretty easy on you, and I just pulled through at the end with Ryan Bower in there, going from first to third on the passed ball and then we walked it off with him going home.”
And then there’s Jack Follmann, whose two-run double in the bottom of the first knocked the Bulldogs on their heels early.
“I knew going into the at-bat, that the first-pitch fastball was going to be there and a couple of guys before me, so I just sat on it and drilled it to left center,” he said.
And how did getting that eventual 5-0 lead early on feel?
“Felt really good. Especially in a big game like this, you can’t really start the game better,” said Jack Follmann.
“Especially to start the first inning, when I sat down the side and then to get five runs and the next inning to get about (five) more, there’s nothing better than that,” added Spieker.
Ticknor, the team’s primary catcher, said he appreciates Spieker’s talents.
“He’s got good control and once we get a lead with Lane on the mound, we know it’s pretty well in the books,” he said.
It’s been a special year for the Cougar athletic program on the boys’ side. The teams’ five seniors – Spieker, Ethan Follmann, Joe Kauffman, Rich and Cade Ticknor – were core members of the school’s first state champion in football. Follmann took fifth place at the Iowa Class 2A state wrestling tournament as part of Atlantic’s wrestling team, and each of those five competed at the state track meet.
“Everything’s been clicking and everything’s come together. This is just the cherry on top,” said Ethan Follmann, Jack’s older brother.
“Being our last year, we’ve been trying to go out the best we can, and we’ve been doing a pretty good job of that,” said Ticknor. “Hopefully we get another ring.”
The last five years, CAM reached the substate final in all years except 2019, when Audubon surprised the Cougars 11-1 in the district semifinals. In addition to 2017, CAM made the substate game in 2018, 2020 and 2021, falling to Tri-Center in 2018 and the latter two times by Council Bluffs St. Albert.
Jack Follmann remembers how bad losing a year ago hurt.
“Coming into it we probably all had a chip on our shoulder and we wanted to get through this round,” he said.
“Last year we lost to the eventual state champions (St. Albert) in extra innings and that left a bad taste in our mouths,” said Rich. “We knew we wanted to change that this year.”
“We wanted to change that this year,” added Ticknor. “This was for sure a goal all year. Just making it wasn’t the goal, but we hope to do some damage.”
Kauffman recalls how his team went through some defensive struggles early in the season. That perhaps contributed to one of their two losses, that being to Woodbine.
“We’ve been handling the ball really well this year,” he said. “At the beginning of the year the defense was struggling but we’ve come back and come together and it’s all clicking.”
The last run, with Bower – the pinch runner for No. 9 batter Chase Spieker, who had just gotten a base hit – scoring on a wild pitch, meant a goal accomplished.
“I was on first, and there was a wild pitch and got told to round the bag and go to second,” Bower said. “And I saw the catcher walking to it still, so I’m going to take this opportunity to take third, and I did. Next pitch was a wild pitch and I got home.
“As soon as I stepped on home, I couldn’t stop celebrating,” he continued. “Celebrating with my team and making it to state.”
This time was their year. As noted in a previous article, if you were a CAM fan, you had that feeling this night was going to go well.
“We’ve just been so close the last couple of years and never could get over that hump,” said Spieker. “Everyone of those substate games, we were right in it and should probably have won them all but just couldn’t do it. Today we just came out hot and never let it down and as you can see, we won, 11-1.”