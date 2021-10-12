ATLANTIC – Despite coming in third at their own triangular meet, the Atlantic girls’ swimming team still put together some highlights.
Lexi Reynolds continued her fine season, picking up a tight win in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:07.91, or 0.13 seconds ahead of Spencer’s Brooklyn Ferguson. The race was basically a two-girl competition, with the next best time coming in at 2:20.83. Reynolds led Ferguson by 1-1/2 seconds after the third lap and had to hold off a strong charge to eke out the win.
Reynolds also took second in the 500-yard freestyle, coming in at 5:40.82, almost 40 second clear of third place. She then led the 200-yard freestyle relay team, along with Ava Bruckner and sisters Paige and Kaedance Daly to a runner-up finish, in at 1:57.00.
Two third-place finishes – Bruckner in the 100-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle relay – were the other top-3 finishes of the evening. Kaedance Daly was fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Spencer had four wins, including a sweep of the relays, to edge Perry 76-60. Atlantic finished with 28 points.
The Trojans host Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Des Moines North on Thursday, and will finish the regular season Saturday at the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invitational.
Atlantic Triangular
Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Nishna Valley Family YMCA
Scores: Spencer 76, Perry 60, Atlantic 28
Atlantic results
200 freestyle: 1. Lexi Reynolds 2:07.91, 5. Paige Daly 2:30.45. 50 freestyle: 3. Ava Bruckner 28.13, 6. Edria Brummer 32.87. 100 freestyle: Bruckner 1:02.04. 500 freestyle: 2. Reynolds 5:40.82. 200 freestyle relay: 2. Atlantic (Bruckner, P. Daly, Kaedance Daly, Reynolds) 1:57.00. 100 backstroke: 5. P. Daly 1:21.95. 100 breaststroke: 4. K. Daly 1:26.57, 5. Brummer 1:38.63. 400 freestyle relay: 3. Atlantic (Bruckner, P. Daly, K. Daly, Reynolds) 4:23.10.