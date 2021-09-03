WOODWARD – The ACGC Chargers had one thing on their mind when they faced off against the Woodward-Granger Hawks Friday night.
Win.
And win they did. The Chargers ran over Woodward-Granger 62-6 in non-district play.
ACGC opened the game with a six-play drive that started on the Hawk 42-yard line. Charger Charlie Crawford took the ball across the goal line to put the Chargers up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
Woodward-Granger drove the ball deep into ACGC territory, only to have the drive stall out on the Charger five-yard-line, where they turned the ball over on downs.
The Chargers started an all-run drive, save one incomplete pass, that saw Cayden Jensen carry the ball into the end zone with 9:27 remaining in the second quarter. Charlie Crawford’s point after attempt was good, giving the Chargers a 14-0 lead.
The Hawks struggled to move the ball on the next drive, which stayed on their own 36-yard line. When preparing to punt the ball on fourth-and-10, the Hawk punter fumbled the ball with the recovery on Woodward-Granger’s 14-yard line by ACGC’s Blake Newby. This time, Gavin Cornelison ran the ball into the end zone for the 20-0 lead with 6:44 remaining in the second quarter. The point after attempt Crawford missed the mark.
The Hawks’ next drive started on their own 29 yard-line, and they were able to make it to the Charger 34 yard-line before turning the ball over on downs. ACGC marched the ball down field again, with Cornelison running it in for the score. ACGC chose to go for the two-point conversion to make the tally 28-0 with 3:40 remaining in the first half.
Woodward-Granger was set up with great field position, taking the ball at the Charger 49-yard line, but the drive again stalled out, forcing the Hawks to punt with 2:51 remaining in the half.
The Chargers took the ball on their own 26-yard line and drove it to the Hawks 34-yard line, where the drive stalled out with 8.3 seconds remaining in the first half. The Hawks took over on downs and attempted a long pass to close out the first half.
Woodward-Granger received the ball to open the second half, starting the drive on their own 35 yard-line. However, the drive was penalty-ridden, forcing the Hawks to punt from their own 45 yard-line.
The Chargers took the punt up to their own 23-yard line, where they started a nine-play drive, that eventually stalled out on their own 49.
Crawford kicked the ball into the end zone resulting in a touchback.
The Hawks started their next drive on the 20-yard line but ended up going backwards to their own five-yard-line. Charger Seth Reno came in off the corner and blocked a punt attempt, putting the ball in the end zone yet again with 5:03 remaining. The Chargers led 34-0.
Woodward-Granger set up shop at their own 29-yard line, but with two passing plays, ended up on the Charger one-yard-line. The Hawks then pushed the pile on into the end zone, putting their only points on the board, 34-6.
The Chargers came back with a five-play touchdown play that saw Cornelison making a 27-yard run into the end zone, giving the Chargers a 40-6 lead. ACGC chose to go for the two-point conversion, which gave them a 42-6 advantage.
Because the score was more than 35 points, the continuous clock started for Woodward-Granger.
The Hawks began their drive at their own 22-yard line, but the drive ended quickly with a Charger interception by Charlie Crawford.
The Chargers started the fourth quarter on the Hawks 41-yard line, when Cornelison rumbled down the field to put ACGC up 48-6. This time, the two-point-conversion was no good.
The Hawks took the ball back to their own 24 yard-line, when a fumble was recovered by ACGC’s Mike Fuller, who took it in for the defensive score, to put the Chargers up 54-6. Crawford’s point-after-attempt was good.
Woodward-Granger then took the ball on their own 40 yard-line, making it to their own 42 yard-line, when their quarterback was sacked by Charger Bryce Rochholz. This set up another punt by the Hawks, when their long snapper snapped the ball over their punter’s head. The Chargers took the ball on the Hawks’ 9-yard line. ACGC drove the ball down to the 1, where Reno took the ball in on a fourth-and-goal play, giving them a 61-6 lead. Crawford’s point-after-kick tallied the score to 62-6.
Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was pleased with the results.
“This was a good win,” he said. “We played cleaner.”
Matthewson said they put several of the junior varsity players in during the second half to give them some repetitions on the field. He singled out Fuller for his defensive touchdown as an example of how well the JV players played.
Jensen complemented his teammates for their play in the game.
“If we’re clicking, no one is going to stop us,” he said.
Jensen gave credit to the line for the win.
Charger quarterback Brock Littler was proud of the win.
“They can’t stop Gavin (Cornelison),” he said.
Littler said he is looking forward to Homecoming next week against Des Moines Christian.
Reno gave his opinion on the keys to the game.
“We were disciplined on defense,” he said. “We stopped the run. We stopped the pass.”
Offensive lineman Jacob Thomas was proud of the win as well.
“Props to the backfield,” he said. “Gavin was an absolute dog. I agree with what Ben (Marsh) said. We have the best backfield in Class 1A. We take every week one-by-one.”
Matthewson said his squad, now 2-0, would prepare for Des Moines Christian.
“They are a conference opponent. We haven’t played them in the past,” he said. “We’ll watch the film and get to work.”
Next week, the Hawks (1-1) face off against the Roadrunners of I-35 at home.