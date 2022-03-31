The Atlantic archery team is holding a fundraiser this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Atlantic High School. This will help with the costs of the team shooting at the National tournament in Sandy, Utah.
The Atlantic High School bullseye team placed first at the state tournament, & the High School 3D team placed fourth at state. The Atlantic Middle School Bullseye team placed fifth and 3D team placed ninth at state. This is the first time Atlantic archery teams have qualified for nationals in all four divisions. The archery team has registered 45 shooters for the national tournament.
The event is to help offset the entry fees and travel costs. Entry fee is $10, with the following divisions: middle school, high school, four-person team, alumni and adult.
Attendees may enter as many divisions as they like, as many times as they like. Genesis bows will be used, which will be on hand at the event. Awards at 5 p.m.
During the tournament, the team will also be holding a bake sale as well as running a concession stand with all proceeds going to the team.
For any questions about the tournament or how to support the team, please email Coach Roland croland@cityofatlantic.com