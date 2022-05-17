ATLANTIC – Year 4 for Atlantic coach Joe Brummer might just feature the most experienced group of pitchers he’s had.
“We’re definitely going to be what we rely on,” said Brummer, whose team is looking to improve on a 12-15 season from a year ago, including an 8-12 mark in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. “We had a really good class of guys that were really deep that we have to replace. But with that lost depth, we have some experience come back.
“It’s kind of a mixture of we lost a lot but we still retain quite a bit as well.”
The underclass teams from a year ago provide a lot hope. The junior varsity was above .500 and was in most games, while the freshman team was generally competitive but had to deal with some of their teammates moving up to the JV squad.
The bullpen is the starting point for the Trojans, with Wyatt Redinbaugh (5-3, 2.30 ERA, 48.2 innings) and Lane Nelson (2-3, 2.40 ERA, 35 innings). Both seniors, the pair combined for 60 of the bullpen’s 129 strikeouts, while walking 17 batters.
“Wyatt’s a great leader for us. He’s been all over the diamond and has caught for us, been infield and outfield ... definitely a jack-of-all-trades and has great leadership abilities,” said Brummer, who noted his change-up and curveball are his best two pitches.
“Lane’s been up there as 1-1A the last couple of years and definitely commands the strike zone,” Brummer continued. “Those two are going to be relied on a lot this year.”
Senior Garrett McLaren (1-1, 4.13 ERA) and junior Jayden Proehl (1-0, 3.32 ERA) are also expected to get the bulk of the starting calls in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Proehl and Carter Pellett were the top two pitchers on the junior varsity squad last year and are expected to see more time this year.
Sophomore lefty Nolan Waters, and freshmen Xavier Darrow, Tristan Hayes and Reid Woodward will also see work on the mound.
It’s still undecided who’ll get the starting call for catching, as either Redinbaugh (when he’s not pitching) or junior Clevi Johnson could be behind the plate. Much like as he is with pitching, Redinbaugh is the more vocal leader while Johnson works hard and has a great love of the game.
The starting infield, going from first base to third, is expected to be Pellett, junior Easton O’Brien, Garrett McLaren and senior Ethan Sturm. The outfield has several possible combinations, depending on who’s pitching: Nelson, Proehl, Redinbaugh and juniors Jackson McLaren and Tanner O’Brien.
The biggest bats back are owned by Garrett McLarne (.337, 19 RBI), Redinbaugh (.302, four doubles, 13 RBI). Run production sees 47 of the team’s 159 runs back.
Defense and pitching are going to be the keys toward the Trojans’ success this summer, the coach said.
The Hawkeye Ten had two teams ranked in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s pre-season poll: Council Bluffs St. Albert, the defending Iowa Class 1A state champion at No. 7, and Class 2A’s Clarinda at No. 4.
“I think we’re going to be hopefully in a lot of close games,” said Brummer. “You’re going to see a lot of 4-1s, 3-2s, I don’t see us lighting up the scoreboard as we did at times last year ... if we get five or six runs, we’re going to be dangerous.”
The Trojans opened the season Monday night at Riverside, and will host Nodaway Valley in their home opener.